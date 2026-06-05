5 things to expect when the BBNaija 10/10 Reunion begins

The BBNaija 10/10 Reunion is set to bring back all 29 housemates. From unresolved drama and situationships to Ebuka's tough questions, here are five things to expect.

All 29 housemates will be back, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has five nights and a microphone, and after one of the most turbulent editions in recent BBNaija history, the reunion stage is the last place anyone can hide. The BBNaija 10/10 Reunion begins Monday, June 8, 2026. Here is what to expect.

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The season ended with too many loose ends

The 10/10 edition was not short of drama; fake evictions through the red telephone, surprise exits immediately after Saturday Night Parties, and a disqualification that landed just three days before the finale when Faith Adewale was removed following a confrontation with Sultana.

Faith Adewale in the BBNaija house

That alone left enough unresolved tension to fuel an entire reunion. Add in the alliances that fractured, the friendships that looked different depending on which camera angle you trusted, and the arguments that got interrupted before they were ever really settled, and there is more than enough material for five nights of television.

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The situationships need to answer for themselves

The 10/10 house was full of romantic entanglements that never quite became anything definitive. Victory and Gigi spent weeks building something, only for Gigi to leave, insisting she had no unfinished business before walking straight into interviews, suggesting otherwise.

Jason Jae managed to maintain a level of emotional ambiguity with multiple housemates that would be impressive if it were not so annoying.

Victory and Gigi in the BBNaija house

Bright and Mide were one of the more genuine connections of the season, complicated by the fact that Bright entered the house already in a relationship. The reunion is where all of that finally has to be named.

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Ebuka is arriving prepared

Eviction night has always had its limits. There is a game still in progress, alliances still worth protecting, and only so much a housemate will give away mid-season. None of those constraints exists anymore.

Ebuka is set to host again

The reunion Ebuka is a different proposition entirely, armed with footage, context, and questions that have nowhere to go except straight to the intended recipient. He has always been the sharpest interviewer in the room. Five nights with no game left to play is a long time to have that kind of access.

Someone is getting caught by their own footage

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Every BBNaija reunion has at least one moment where a housemate's carefully managed narrative meets the big screen and does not survive the encounter.

The 10/10 season had enough strategic manoeuvring, enough diary room confessions, and enough "I was just being friendly" moments to guarantee that someone walks into the reunion thinking they are fine and walks out having explained themselves three times.

Sultana in the BBNaija House

The receipts are already assembled. The only question is whose name is on them.

The fashion will be communicating independently

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After ten weeks in a house where outfit options were limited and every Saturday night look was scrutinised by millions, the housemates have had months to put together their reunion appearances.

BBNaija reunions have historically functioned as much as fashion events as they do as conflict resolution forums, and the 10/10 cast is not going to break that tradition.

BBN's Dede

Pay attention to who arrives dressed like a winner, who arrives dressed like they have a point to make, and who lets their styling do the unbothered talking before Ebuka gets to his first question.

The BBNaija 10/10 Reunion airs weeknights at 10:00 PM WAT on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family, with episodes available on DStv Stream and GOtv Stream the following day.

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