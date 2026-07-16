Oyo school kidnap: Senate donates ₦10m each to families of two slain teachers, soldiers killed in rescue mission— Here are their names

The Senate has approved ₦10 million each for the families of two teachers and three security personnel who died during the rescue of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

The Senate approved a ₦50 million donation for the families of five people killed during the Oyo rescue mission.

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Each of the two slain teachers' families and three fallen security personnel's families will receive ₦10 million.

The Senate also called for comprehensive medical care and welfare support for injured Lance Corporal Adamu Hussain.

Lawmakers praised the military and other security agencies for rescuing the abducted pupils and teachers after 56 days in captivity.

The Senate has approved a donation of ₦50 million to the families of two teachers and three security personnel who lost their lives during the rescue operation that freed pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

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The decision was announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Wednesday's plenary, with each of the five bereaved families set to receive ₦10 million.

Akpabio said the financial support was intended to help cater for the children and dependants left behind by the deceased.

The Nigerian Senate

"The Senate took the decision to augment the upkeep of the children left behind by the deceased. Each of the deceased families will be given ₦10 million," he said.

The Senate described the deaths as a painful sacrifice in Nigeria's fight against insecurity and commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies for successfully rescuing the abducted pupils and teachers after 56 days in captivity.

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The donation followed the Senate's adoption of a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), which praised President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for the rescue operation.

In the motion, Bamidele described the May 15 abduction of pupils and teachers as a disturbing expansion of organised criminal activities into the South-West and said the successful rescue had restored public confidence in the country's security architecture.

The lawmakers paid tribute to the three security personnel who died during the operation:

Private Silas Musa of the 81 Battalion, Nigerian Army

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Sergeant Abena John Jerome of the Nigeria Police Force

The Senate also honoured the two teachers who lost their lives:

Michael Oyedokun, who was beheaded by the kidnappers while in captivity.

Deacon John Olaleye, who was shot during the attack on the school.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio

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In addition to the donation, the Senate urged the relevant authorities to provide comprehensive medical treatment and welfare support for Lance Corporal Adamu Hussain of the 81 Battalion, who sustained severe injuries while shielding abducted schoolchildren from gunfire during the rescue mission.

The upper chamber also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting measures aimed at strengthening security across the country, improving the protection of schools and vulnerable communities, and enhancing the welfare of security personnel engaged in high-risk operations.