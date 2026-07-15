After 56 days in kidnappers’ den, emotional moment Oyo pupils finally hugged their parents again (Photos, video)
Rescued Oyo pupils and teachers reunited with their families after spending 56 days in kidnappers' captivity.
31 pupils were discharged, while eight others remain under medical observation at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital.
Doctors discovered a congenital heart defect in one child, a condition the parents were previously unaware of.
The Federal Government has announced plans to build two military bases in Oriire to improve security after the kidnapping.
There were tears, prayers and plenty of thanksgiving on Tuesday as the Oyo schoolchildren and teachers who were kidnapped in May finally reunited with their families after leaving the hospital.
The emotional scenes played out at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, where the rescued victims had been receiving medical care and psychological evaluation after regaining their freedom.
Parents had reportedly arrived at the hospital as early as possible, waiting anxiously for doctors to certify their children fit to return home after spending 56 days in kidnappers' captivity.
Rescued Oyo schoolchildren, teachers reunite with families after hospital discharge pic.twitter.com/c8QzURmCtB— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 15, 2026
The moment the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Olawale Olakulehin, started calling out the names of those cleared for discharge, emotions took over.
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Some parents burst into tears. Others hugged their children tightly, while a few mothers reportedly rolled on the floor in gratitude after nearly two months of uncertainty.
One of the rescued teachers, Mary Dahunsi, was seen leaving the hospital with her husband while carrying her baby on her back.
Despite everything they went through, some of the affected families said they have no plans to abandon their communities.
One grateful mother said all four of her children, alongside her son's wife, returned home safely, describing it as nothing short of God's mercy.
Prof. Olakulehin disclosed that 31 of the 39 rescued pupils had been discharged, while eight others remained at the hospital for further treatment and observation.
He also revealed that doctors discovered one of the children had a congenital heart defect, commonly referred to as a hole in the heart, during routine medical examinations.
According to him, the child's parents had no idea about the condition before the hospital carried out comprehensive checks.
Hospital sources said the child is stable and already receiving medical attention, while the Oyo State Government will be informed to help facilitate further treatment.
The hospital received all 44 rescued victims, including pupils and teachers, from the Oyo State Government on Monday for medical examinations before they were reunited with their loved ones.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government says it plans to establish two military bases in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State to strengthen security and prevent another attack.
READ ALSO: Oyo school kidnap: ‘We must know who was responsible’ — Makinde asks UN to investigate Oriire school abduction
Presidential media aide Sunday Dare disclosed the plan, saying specialised security units would also be deployed to the area following the mass abduction.
The victims were kidnapped on May 15, 2026, after armed men invaded Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, L.A. Primary School and Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esienle in Oriire Local Government Area.
A total of 39 pupils and six teachers were taken away before eventually regaining their freedom on July 10, ending 56 painful days in captivity.