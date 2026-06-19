Bandit leader's mother and sister sentenced to 40 years in prison each for supporting terrorism (see full details)

A Federal High Court has sentenced the mother and sister of a notorious bandit leader to a combined 40 years imprisonment for terrorism-related offences as Nigeria intensifies its crackdown on terrorist networks.

A Federal High Court sentenced a bandit leader's mother and sister to 40 years in prison.

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The court found them guilty of terrorism-related offences.

The conviction is part of a broader crackdown on individuals supporting terrorist and bandit networks.

The ruling comes amid the Federal Government's ongoing mass trial of terrorism suspects.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced the mother and sister of a notorious bandit leader, Kachallah Ibrahim Battujo to 40 years imprisonment each after finding them guilty of terrorism-related offences.

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The conviction marks another significant development in Nigeria's ongoing crackdown on terrorism, banditry and the networks that support criminal groups operating across parts of the country.

According to court documents and security officials, the two women were prosecuted for their roles in supporting terrorist activities linked to the operations of the bandit leader. The court held that the prosecution had proved its case and subsequently handed down prison sentences to both defendants.

Safiya Salihu and Halima Abdullahi

The convicts, Safiya Salihu and Halima Abdullahi, were found guilty of aiding Battujo's terrorist activities by sharing information with him via phone calls. Their actions constitute an offense that is punishable under Section 26 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Justice Hauwa Yilwa also found the two women guilty of hiding information. By failing to promptly disclose Battujo’s activities to security agents or law enforcement, they prevented his timely apprehension.

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The judgment comes amid an intensified effort by the Federal Government and security agencies to target not only armed bandits and terrorists but also financiers, logistics suppliers, informants and collaborators who help sustain their operations.

In recent months, courts across the country have secured a series of convictions against individuals accused of providing support to terrorist groups. Several suspects have received prison terms ranging from 20 to 40 years, while others have been sentenced to death for offences related to terrorism, arms trafficking and logistical support for criminal groups.

Federal-High-Court-premises-in-Abuja

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Authorities say the ongoing prosecutions are aimed at ensuring accountability and deterring individuals who provide assistance to terrorist and bandit groups.