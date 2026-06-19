Court sentences three Boko Haram terrorists to death by hanging, two get life imprisonment

Court sentences three Boko Haram terrorists to death by hanging, two get life imprisonment

Justice at last: Court sentences three Boko Haram terrorists to death by hanging, two to life imprisonment (see details)

Three Boko Haram terrorists have been sentenced to death by hanging while two others received life imprisonment as Nigeria continues the mass trial of more than 500 terrorism suspects in Abuja.

Three Boko Haram terrorists were sentenced to death by hanging by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

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Two other convicts received life imprisonment for terrorism-related offences.

The convictions were secured after the suspects pleaded guilty to the charges.

The ruling comes amid the Federal Government's ongoing mass trial of more than 500 suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced three Boko Haram terrorists to death by hanging and handed life imprisonment to two others in a fresh development in the Federal Government's ongoing crackdown on terrorism.

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The convictions were secured during the ongoing mass terrorism trials being conducted by the Federal Government against hundreds of suspected terrorists linked to Boko Haram and other extremist groups.

The judgments were delivered by Justices James Omotosho and Salim Ibrahim of the Federal High Court, Abuja, after the convicts pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges brought against them by the Federal Government.

One of the convicts, Danladi Lawal, popularly known as Dankawu, was sentenced to death by hanging after admitting to multiple terrorism offences.

Justice Omotosho also imposed various prison terms and life imprisonment on some of the counts filed against him.

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In a separate ruling, Justice Salim Ibrahim sentenced Abdullahi Mohammed and Mohammed Gulama Shaibu to death by hanging after they pleaded guilty to terrorism-related offences.

Two other convicts received life imprisonment for their roles in terrorist activities.

The latest convictions come as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to prosecute terrorism suspects as part of a wider campaign to combat insurgency and insecurity across the country.

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The initiative is aimed at clearing a backlog of cases involving suspected terrorists detained over the years during military operations against insurgents in the North-East and other parts of the country.

Government officials have described the trials as a critical component of Nigeria's counter-terrorism strategy, arguing that successful prosecutions will strengthen accountability and serve as a deterrent to terrorism.

The latest judgments are expected to be welcomed by many Nigerians who have endured years of attacks, killings, kidnappings and displacement caused by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Since launching its insurgency in 2009, Boko Haram has been responsible for thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people, particularly in the North-East.

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Although military operations have significantly weakened the group over the years, security agencies continue to battle remnants of Boko Haram and its splinter factions, including the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).