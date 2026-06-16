After years of insurgency, FG begins mass prosecution of over 500 Boko Haram suspects (see full details)

The Federal Government has launched the mass trial of over 500 suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP members in one of Nigeria’s largest terrorism prosecutions, years after the insurgency began.

FG has begun the mass prosecution of more than 500 suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP members.

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About 227 suspects were arraigned before 10 judges on the opening day of proceedings.

Defendants face charges including terrorism financing, logistics support and membership of terrorist groups.

Several suspects have reportedly pleaded guilty, with some already receiving prison sentences.

The Federal Government has commenced the mass prosecution of more than 500 suspected members of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in what is being described as one of Nigeria’s largest terrorism trials.

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The latest round of prosecutions, tagged Phase 9 of the terrorism trials, marks another step in the government's efforts to hold suspected insurgents accountable after more than a decade of violent attacks that have claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions of people, particularly in the North-East.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said the trials involve about 500 suspects facing various terrorism-related charges. Proceedings began at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where 227 suspects were arraigned before 10 judges on the opening day.

According to government officials, the defendants are accused of offences ranging from membership of terrorist groups and terrorism financing to providing material support, logistics, food supplies and other assistance to Boko Haram and ISWAP operatives.

The Attorney-General said the mass trial demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims of terrorism while strengthening national security.

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Reports indicate that some of the suspects pleaded guilty to the charges against them during the proceedings. As a result, several convictions have already been secured, with courts handing down prison sentences ranging from seven to 20 years in some cases. Others were reportedly ordered to undergo rehabilitation and deradicalisation programmes.

The Boko Haram insurgency, which began in the late 2000s, has remained one of Nigeria’s most devastating security challenges. The conflict has led to widespread destruction across parts of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, while also spilling into neighbouring countries including Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Over the years, Nigerian security forces have arrested thousands of suspected insurgents during military operations and counterterrorism campaigns. However, human rights groups and legal experts have repeatedly called for speedy trials to ensure accountability and prevent prolonged detention without due process.

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The current phase of the trial was moved to Abuja for logistical reasons, although previous terrorism proceedings were largely conducted in Kainji, Niger State. Legal Aid Council lawyers are representing the defendants, while observers from national and international organisations are monitoring the process.

Officials say the trials are expected to continue in phases as authorities work through the large number of pending terrorism-related cases.