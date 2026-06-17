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From 438 bullets to death row: The chilling fate of Katsina’s female arms smuggler

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 13:12 - 17 June 2026
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From arrest to death row: The full timeline of the Katsina female arms courier case.
A Federal High Court in Katsina has sentenced female arms courier Hauwa’u Mukhtar to death by hanging.
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  • DSS operatives caught Hauwa’u Mukhtar with 438 rounds of ammunition at Jibia Motor Park in 2023.

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  • Justice A. B. Bawale sentenced her to death by hanging for conspiracy and aiding terrorism.

  • Investigations revealed the smuggled ammunition was bound for a notorious bandit leader in Zamfara State.

Hauwa’u Mukhtar was arrested by DSS operatives with 438 bullets meant for bandits.
Hauwa’u Mukhtar was arrested by DSS operatives with 438 bullets meant for bandits.

A Federal High Court in Katsina State has sentenced a female arms courier, Hauwa’u Mukhtar, to death by hanging after convicting her of severe terrorism-related offences.

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The landmark ruling follows a meticulous investigation by the Department of State Services (DSS), which intercepted Mukhtar on September 16, 2023, at the Jibia Motor Park in Katsina State. 

The case highlights a dangerous trend of women being recruited into logistics networks for armed bandits, making it one of the most high-profile terrorism-linked convictions in Nigeria's Northwest as authorities scramble to choke off weapons supply lines.

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How the DSS intercepted Hauwa’u Mukhtar

According to official court proceedings, DSS operatives acted on precise intelligence when they raided the Jibia Motor Park.

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438 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were seized during the bust.
438 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were seized during the bust.

Mukhtar was caught red-handed attempting to traffic 438 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. Intelligence reports revealed the lethal cargo was bound for a notorious bandit kingpin identified simply as "Ado", who coordinates terror campaigns from the dense Dunburum Forest in neighbouring Zamfara State.

Following her arrest, the DSS filed a strict two-count charge against her:

  • Conspiracy to commit terrorism

  • Aiding and abetting terrorist activities

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The Verdict: Death by hanging

A Federal High Court in Katsina handed down a maximum sentence for terrorism offences.
A Federal High Court in Katsina handed down a maximum sentence for terrorism offences.

Throughout the trial at Federal High Court No. 3 in Katsina, the prosecution presented overwhelming evidence, including witness testimonies and the recovered ammunition, directly linking Mukhtar to the syndicate.

Presiding Judge, Justice A. B. Bawale, ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a shadow of a doubt. Rejecting the defence's arguments, the court found her guilty on both counts. 

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Mukhtar was subsequently sentenced to death by hanging under the strict provisions of the Katsina State Penal Code Law, 2021.

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Security agencies tighten the noose on bandit logistics

The Department of State Services (DSS).
The Department of State Services (DSS).

Security officials have long argued that the relentless wave of banditry in the North is sustained by underground logistical networks that feed criminals a steady supply of weapons.

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Mukhtar’s severe sentence is intended to serve as a harsh deterrent. It comes amid an aggressive, intelligence-driven crackdown by the DSS targeting the facilitators, informants, and couriers who keep terror cells alive.

While legal experts watch to see if Mukhtar's legal team will file an appeal, the sentence sends an unmistakable message: aiding terrorism carries the ultimate price.

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