Federal Government launches FreeTV, offers Nigerians over 100 free digital TV channels

The Federal Government has launched FreeTV, a new digital television platform offering Nigerians access to over 100 TV channels at no monthly subscription cost

The Federal Government has launched FreeTV, a new digital television platform offering Nigerians access to over 100 TV channels at no monthly subscription cost

The Federal Government has launched FreeTV, a new digital television platform offering Nigerians access to over 100 TV channels for free through compatible decoders, satellite, terrestrial signals and a mobile app.

The Federal Government unveiled FreeTV, a platform that provides access to more than 100 television channels without monthly subscription fees.

Nigerians can watch content on existing TVs with compatible decoders or through the FreeTV mobile app, without needing to buy a new television set.

The initiative is expected to boost digital inclusion, support local content creation and generate jobs in Nigeria's broadcasting and creative industries.

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The Federal Government has officially launched FreeTV, a new digital television platform designed to give Nigerians access to more than 100 television channels without paying monthly subscription fees.

The platform was unveiled on Tuesday, June 17, as part of Nigeria's ongoing Digital Switch-Over (DSO) programme aimed at moving the country fully from analogue to digital broadcasting.

According to the government, FreeTV will allow users to watch a wide range of content, including news, sports, movies, music, educational programmes, children's shows and indigenous language channels at no cost.

Households can easily tap into the new digital broadcasting network using compatible or existing free-to-air decoders, avoiding the expense of upgrading their television sets.

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One of the major attractions of the platform is its accessibility. The service will be available through satellite and terrestrial broadcasting, while users can also stream content through the FreeTV mobile application on their smartphones.

Officials said Nigerians will not need to buy new television sets to use the service. Existing TVs can access the platform with compatible DVB-T2 or DVB-S2 decoders, while many households already using free-to-air decoders may be able to connect immediately.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) said the initiative supports efforts to expand digital inclusion and ensure that people across the country, regardless of their income level or location, can benefit from modern broadcasting technology.

The commission also noted that the platform is expected to stimulate growth within Nigeria's creative and media sectors by creating new opportunities for content creators and broadcast professionals.

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Regional production centres have been established in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kano and Benin to drive content development and support jobs across the industry. The centres are expected to create opportunities for producers, editors, camera operators, sound engineers, technicians and other media workers.

The launch of FreeTV marks another step in Nigeria's digital broadcasting transition, which has been underway for several years under the Digital Switch-Over project. The programme is intended to improve picture and sound quality, increase channel capacity and create more room for local content production.

With regional production hubs established across six major cities, FreeTV is set to generate thousands of jobs for Nigeria's media and creative industries.

Despite the latest milestone, authorities say the country's final analogue television switch-off remains scheduled for December 31, 2028.

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The government has encouraged Nigerians to check whether their decoders are compatible with the new platform and take advantage of the service as the country moves closer to a fully digital broadcasting ecosystem.