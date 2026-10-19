In 1986, Nigerian journalist Dele Giwa was killed by a parcel bomb, 40 years later, his murder remains unsolved

On this day forty years ago, Dele Giwa, the founding editor-in-chief of Newswatch Magazine, was assassinated by a parcel bomb that detonated at his apartment at 25, Talabi Street, Ikeja, Lagos State.

He was killed on Sunday, October 19, 1986, in his study with Kayode Soyinka, the magazine’s London bureau chief, when the package exploded.

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Days before his death, he was questioned by Nigeria’s security agencies over allegations linked to his journalism and suspected political activities.

After an article he wrote about the newly introduced Second-Tier Foreign Exchange Market (SFEM), he was invited to the State Security Service (SSS) headquarters on September 19, 1986. In the article, he described the policy as “God’s experiment” and warned that Nigerians might turn against the Ibrahim Babangida military leadership if it failed. However, he also expressed hope that then-military president Ibrahim Babangida was determined to make the policy work.

Two SSS operatives questioned Giwa and recorded his statement before taking him to meet Lieutenant-Colonel A.K. Togun, the agency’s deputy director. Togun reportedly told him that he found nothing offensive in the article.

However, the security agency’s interest in Giwa continued. According to Togun, Giwa and Alex Ibru had organised a meeting between media executives and the newly established SSS on October 9. Speaking off the record to journalists at an airport, Togun claimed an agreement was reached that required press organisations to report stories capable of embarrassing the government to the SSS before they could be published.

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The investigations and accusations

On October 16, Giwa was reportedly questioned over the telephone by Colonel Halilu Akilu of the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI). Akilu allegedly asked him about claims that he had spoken to people about importing weapons. On that same day, the SSS summoned Giwa to its headquarters a second time. The following day, Ray Ekpu, Giwa’s colleague and neighbour, accompanied him to the interview.

During the questioning, Togun accused Giwa’s Newswatch of many things: planning to publish the other side of the story surrounding the removal of Admiral Ebitu Ukiwe as Chief of the General Staff under Babangida after publishing a cover story titled “Power Games: Ukiwe Loses Out” in its October 20 edition; working with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and students to organise a socialist revolution; and planning to employ Alozie Ogugbuaja, a suspended police public relations officer.

Ogugbuaja claimed that a bomb had been defused at his official residence in Ikeja on October 16. He also suspected that his telephone conversations were being monitored because he had discussed the possibility of joining Newswatch with Giwa and Ekpu.

Ekpu shared those concerns. He said he suspected that their homes and telephones had been bugged and that he discovered two suspected listening devices hidden inside the covers of books in his study.

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During Giwa’s interrogation, Togun reportedly said he did not know that Akilu had already questioned Giwa about the alleged arms importation. Giwa had brought the earlier questioning to his attention.

Giwa feared for his life

The repeated interrogations left Giwa worried about his safety. He reported the situation to his friend, Tony Momoh, then the Minister of Communications.

According to Ekpu, Giwa told Momoh that he feared for his life because of the serious allegations against him. Momoh reportedly dismissed the concerns as an attempt by security officials to frighten Giwa but promised to look into the matter.

On Saturday, October 18, Giwa also spoke with Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, the Chief of General Staff. Aikhomu reportedly said he knew about the situation and promised to investigate it.

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Later that day, someone from the DMI called Giwa’s home and asked his wife, Funmi, for his office telephone number. The caller later phoned again, saying he could not reach Giwa at work, before putting Akilu on the line.

Ekpu alleged that Akilu asked Funmi for directions to the house. When she asked why, he reportedly explained that he wanted to visit Giwa on his way to Kano because he was unfamiliar with Ikeja. He also mentioned that the president’s aide-de-camp had something for Giwa, possibly an invitation.

According to Ekpu, this did not seem unusual because Akilu had previously provided Giwa with advance copies of some presidential speeches.

The parcel bomb

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On the morning of October 19, Giwa called Akilu to ask why he had been trying to reach him at home the previous day.

Akilu allegedly told him that the matter had been resolved. But Giwa reportedly disagreed, saying he had already informed his lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, and wanted him to follow up on the matter. Akilu allegedly responded that there was no need to involve lawyers and that Giwa should consider the issue settled.

About 40 minutes after the telephone conversation, a package arrived at Giwa’s home. Accounts differ on the vehicle used to deliver it.

According to Giwa’s son, Billy, the parcel was handed to the family’s guard, who then passed it to him. Billy said the package carried the Nigerian Coat of Arms and was addressed specifically to his father. He added that his father had received government letters in the past.

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Giwa was in his study with Soyinka when Billy brought him the package. As Giwa handled it, the parcel exploded on his lap, leaving him critically injured. Soyinka, who had briefly excused himself to use the toilet, was temporarily deafened by the blast.

Giwa was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.