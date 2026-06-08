Who was Talay Riley? British-Nigerian songwriter behind hits for Britney Spears and Khalid dies at 35

British-Nigerian songwriter Talay Riley, known for working with Britney Spears, Khalid, H.E.R., and Craig David, has died at 35 following a stabbing in East London.

British-Nigerian singer and songwriter Talay Riley has died at age 35 following a stabbing in East London.

Riley worked with major artists including Britney Spears, Khalid, H.E.R, Craig David and FLO during a successful songwriting career.

Police have launched a murder investigation, with three people initially arrested in connection with the case.

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British-Nigerian singer and songwriter Talay Riley has been stabbed to death in East London, prompting a murder investigation that has shocked the music industry and drawn tributes from some of the biggest names in global pop and R&B.

Riley, whose real name was Mark Yinka Orabiyi, was attacked on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown at around 9 am on Friday. Emergency services responded but were unable to save the 35-year-old.

Riley began his music career in East London before becoming a sought-after songwriter for major international artists.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have since launched a murder investigation. Three people were arrested in connection with the attack, one man was released on bail, and a second man and a woman were released with no further action.

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His family confirmed the death in a statement, describing their loss as "overwhelming sadness" and remembering him as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum songwriter whose humour and generosity left a mark on everyone who knew him.

Who he was

Riley grew up in East London as a British-Nigerian kid with an ear for melody and a gift for writing other people's biggest songs. By 18, he had secured a publishing deal with Global Publishing. By his mid-twenties, he was writing for some of the biggest names in pop and R&B on both sides of the Atlantic.

Talay Riley alongside award-winning actress, Zendaya

His early break came through rapper Chip, formerly known as Chipmunk, whose 2009 album he contributed to, work that led directly to a signing with Jive/Sony Records. From there, the credits accumulated rapidly. Ellie Goulding, Jessie J, JLS, Trey Songz, Usher, Nick Jonas, Iggy Azalea, and Riley's fingerprints were on records across genres and continents throughout the 2010s.

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His most recognisable moment as a songwriter came in 2017 when H.E.R's song 'Lights On', which he co-wrote, won a Grammy. Khalid's 'Young Dumb and Broke’ in the same year, which reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, also carries his name in the credits. He worked on Britney Spears' ninth studio album, Glory, in 2016, and collaborated with Craig David on three tracks from The Time is Now in 2018.

As recently as 2025, he received a Grammy nomination for his work with British girl group FLO. In March 2026, just months before his death, he reflected publicly on his career, including collaborations with Zendaya.

Those who knew him

His brother, music producer Scribz Riley, posted on Instagram calling him a mentor, an inspiration and "a light in so many people's lives." Stormzy and Craig David were among those who publicly expressed condolences.

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Artists and industry figures paid tribute following news of Riley's death

Riley's death comes amid growing alarm over knife crime in the United Kingdom. Stabbings in London have remained a persistent crisis in recent years, with young men disproportionately represented among both victims and perpetrators.

He is survived by his family, including his brother Scribz Riley. He was 35. No trial date has been set in connection with his death.