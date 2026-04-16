Ayra Starr announces release date for her new album 'Starr Girl'

Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr has been gearing up for the release of her third album, which will be out in the second half of 2026.

The album is titled 'Starr Girl' and set for a July 2026 release



Her latest single, 'Where Do We Go', will be on the album



Ayra Starr said that fans should expect different genres on the project

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In a new interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Nigerian global music sensation Ayra Starr announced the title and release date for her new album. The album titled 'Starr Girl' will be released in July 2026.

"My album 'Starr Girl' drops in July...I'm so proud of this body of work. I put everything into it, and I can't wait for the world to hear it," she announced for the first time during the interview.

🚨AYRA STARR ANNOUNCES 3RD STUDIO ALBUM 💿



“STARR GIRL”



OUT JULY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/QdSyaDytx2 — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) April 16, 2026

The album, which would be her third, has been eagerly anticipated by fans since she began hinting at the project in 2025. Ahead of its release, the multi-award-winning star has released a string of singles, which offered a peek into the sonic direction she might be heading in her next chapter.

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As part of her feature on The Jeniffer Hudson Show, she performed her latest single 'Where Do We Go,' for the studio audience. The song released in March saw her shed the percussive vibrancy and language markers of Afrobeats for a Dancehall-shaped pop record that signalled her desire to cater to the global pop audience.

🚨AYRA STARR

“WHERE DO WE GO” LIVE PERFORMANCE



JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Vt71I22ZCw — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) April 16, 2026

The song followed her run of 2025 releases, which included the summer hit 'Hot Body' and the Grammy-nominated 'Gimme Dat,' featuring Wizkid. She also tapped Rema for 'Who's Dat Girl' and soundtracked Valentine's Day with the Afro-R&B cut 'All The Love'.

Rema and Ayra Starr

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In a 2026 interview with Angela Yee, Ayra Starr revealed that her third album won't follow the trend of age and numbers like her acclaimed debut and commercially successful sophomore. She also described the upcoming or 'Starr Girl' as a project where she explored new sounds and encouraged fans to expect diversity.

2026 has gotten off to an eventful start for the singer, who recently claimed the MOBO Award for Best International Act. She also recently joined Afrobeats hit maker Young Jonn to deliver a guest verse on Johnny Drille's 'Colorado'.

While details such as the track list and guest artists on her upcoming album are yet to emerge, she recently teased a collaboration with era-defining Afrobeats superstar Asake, which is on the album.