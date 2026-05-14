Sandra Edoho has publicly addressed allegations surrounding her marriage to Frank Edoho

Sandra Edoho has publicly addressed allegations surrounding her marriage to Frank Edoho

Frank Edoho’s ex-wife Sandra reacts to cheating rumors, accuses TV host of infidelity and financial neglect

Sandra did not directly address the leaked audio clip, which alleged an affair between her and singer Chike. Instead, she used her statement to contest the broader narrative surrounding the marriage's breakdown.

Sandra Edoho has responded publicly to cheating allegations linked to singer Chike following days of online speculation.

In a lengthy statement, she accused Frank Edoho of infidelity, financial misconduct, and pressuring her to terminate a pregnancy.

Frank Edoho and Chike have not publicly responded to her claims.

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Sandra, ex-wife of veteran television host Frank Edoho, has broken her silence on the cheating allegations that surfaced against her earlier this week, posting a lengthy statement across a single Instagram story slide on Thursday afternoon.

Television host Frank Edoho and his ex-wife, Sandra

Sandra, who runs the design brand Vivabella Designs, did not directly address the leaked audio clip published by blogger Cutie Juls, which alleged an affair between her and singer Chike. Instead, she used her statement to contest the broader narrative surrounding the marriage's breakdown, while making a series of counter-allegations against Edoho.

Singer Chike, whose name surfaced in online allegations connected to the controversy.

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In her statement, Sandra described herself as having been faithful throughout the marriage, and alleged that it was Edoho who had engaged in multiple extramarital relationships.

Sandra Edoho’s statement responding to allegations and discussing her marriage

She claimed he had an affair with actress Mbong Amata that began while she was pregnant with their first child, and named several other women she alleged he was involved with over the course of the marriage. She also alleged he pressured her to terminate a second pregnancy.

Sandra Edoho’s statement responding to allegations and discussing her marriage

On financial matters, Sandra alleged that she was the primary financial provider throughout the marriage, covering household bills, travel expenses, and the upkeep of children from Edoho's previous marriage. She further alleged that he accessed and misused her funds and sold her property without authorisation.

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Sandra Edoho’s statement responding to allegations and discussing her marriage

Sandra confirmed she had filed for divorce, and stated that as a single woman, she is free to date whomever she chooses, her clearest, if indirect, acknowledgement of the allegations swirling around her and Chike.

Sandra Edoho’s statement responding to allegations and discussing her marriage

She closed by warning Edoho against escalating the matter further through blogs, and thanked family and friends who she said already know the full truth of events.

Frank Edoho has not publicly responded to her statement. Chike has equally remained silent.

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