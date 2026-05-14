Advertisement

Frank Edoho’s ex-wife Sandra reacts to cheating rumors, accuses TV host of infidelity and financial neglect

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 18:29 - 14 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Sandra Edoho has publicly addressed allegations surrounding her marriage to Frank Edoho
Sandra did not directly address the leaked audio clip, which alleged an affair between her and singer Chike. Instead, she used her statement to contest the broader narrative surrounding the marriage's breakdown.
Advertisement

  • Sandra Edoho has responded publicly to cheating allegations linked to singer Chike following days of online speculation.

  • In a lengthy statement, she accused Frank Edoho of infidelity, financial misconduct, and pressuring her to terminate a pregnancy.

  • Frank Edoho and Chike have not publicly responded to her claims.

Advertisement

Sandra, ex-wife of veteran television host Frank Edoho, has broken her silence on the cheating allegations that surfaced against her earlier this week, posting a lengthy statement across a single Instagram story slide on Thursday afternoon.

Television host Frank Edoho and his ex-wife, Sandra

Sandra, who runs the design brand Vivabella Designs, did not directly address the leaked audio clip published by blogger Cutie Juls, which alleged an affair between her and singer Chike. Instead, she used her statement to contest the broader narrative surrounding the marriage's breakdown, while making a series of counter-allegations against Edoho.

Singer Chike, whose name surfaced in online allegations connected to the controversy.
Advertisement

In her statement, Sandra described herself as having been faithful throughout the marriage, and alleged that it was Edoho who had engaged in multiple extramarital relationships.

Sandra Edoho’s statement responding to allegations and discussing her marriage

She claimed he had an affair with actress Mbong Amata that began while she was pregnant with their first child, and named several other women she alleged he was involved with over the course of the marriage. She also alleged he pressured her to terminate a second pregnancy.

Sandra Edoho’s statement responding to allegations and discussing her marriage

On financial matters, Sandra alleged that she was the primary financial provider throughout the marriage, covering household bills, travel expenses, and the upkeep of children from Edoho's previous marriage. She further alleged that he accessed and misused her funds and sold her property without authorisation.

Advertisement
Sandra Edoho’s statement responding to allegations and discussing her marriage

Sandra confirmed she had filed for divorce, and stated that as a single woman, she is free to date whomever she chooses, her clearest, if indirect, acknowledgement of the allegations swirling around her and Chike.

Sandra Edoho’s statement responding to allegations and discussing her marriage

She closed by warning Edoho against escalating the matter further through blogs, and thanked family and friends who she said already know the full truth of events.

Frank Edoho has not publicly responded to her statement. Chike has equally remained silent.

Advertisement

READ NEXT: Nigeria to host the 2026 CAF Awards after Morocco’s four-year run

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Drake named Spotify’s most-streamed artists of all time
Entertainment
15.05.2026
Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Drake named Spotify’s most-streamed artists of all time
'I’ll turn Nigeria around in four years' — Amaechi boasts of capacity to lead the country
News
15.05.2026
'I’ll turn Nigeria around in four years' — Amaechi boasts of capacity to lead the country
New Music Friday: Burna Boy and Shakira link up for the World Cup, Wizkid, Kunmie slide in too
Entertainment
15.05.2026
New Music Friday: Burna Boy and Shakira link up for the World Cup, Wizkid, Kunmie slide in too
Tinubu boasts about legacy in Lagos, says state is now Africa’s fifth largest economy
News
15.05.2026
Tinubu boasts about legacy in Lagos, says state is now Africa’s fifth largest economy
Drake release 2 suprise albums alongside highly-anticipated project 'ICEMAN'
Entertainment
15.05.2026
Drake release 2 suprise albums alongside highly-anticipated project 'ICEMAN'
‘Growing up in Nigeria, we didn’t always have electricity’ — Ayra Starr’s comments on upbringing split opinion
Entertainment
15.05.2026
‘Growing up in Nigeria, we didn’t always have electricity’ — Ayra Starr’s comments on upbringing split opinion