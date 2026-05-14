How Don Julio became part of the AMVCA cultural moment

How Don Julio became part of the AMVCA cultural moment

More than a sponsor: how Don Julio became part of the AMVCA cultural moment

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has evolved into far more than an awards ceremony. Over the years, the AMVCA has become one of Africa’s most important cultural stages, a space where film, fashion, storytelling, creativity and identity come together in celebration of African excellence.

At the 12th edition of the AMVCA, one brand understood that cultural significance perfectly: Don Julio.

As headline sponsor of this year’s ceremony, Don Julio brought its philosophy of devotion, craftsmanship and earned celebration into the heart of one of the continent’s biggest entertainment moments. But rather than simply showing up as a sponsor, the brand created an experience that felt intentional, immersive, and deeply connected to the spirit of the night.

At the centre of Don Julio’s AMVCA presence was The Don’s Table, a symbolic and curated space designed to honour individuals whose commitment to their craft has earned them defining moments of recognition.

Inspired by the legacy of Don Julio González, the experience celebrated the discipline, passion, and years of dedication that often exist behind extraordinary success. It became a moment not just of recognition, but of reflection.

This year, Don Julio sponsored three of the evening’s most prestigious categories: Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Film of the Year, transforming each win into a larger celebration of storytelling, artistry and devotion to craft.

Hosted by Uti Nwachukwu, The Don’s Table became one of the defining highlights of the evening as winners shared intimate conversations about their journeys, the discipline behind their work and the evolving future of African cinema.

The Best Actor award went to Uzor Arukwe, popularly known as “Odogwu,”

The Best Actor award went to Uzor Arukwe, popularly known as “Odogwu,” whose years of consistency and memorable performances continue to establish him as one of Nollywood’s most respected talents. The announcement was met with excitement across the room, with many describing the recognition as long deserved.

For Best Supporting Actress, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman was welcomed to The Don’s Table

For Best Supporting Actress, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman was welcomed to The Don’s Table in recognition of her range, resilience, and ability to embody every character with authenticity and emotional depth.

Best Film of the Year recognition went to My Father’s Shadow, with Funmbi Ogunbawo and Wale Davis

The Best Film of the Year recognition went to My Father’s Shadow, with Funmbi Ogunbawo and Wale Davis recognised for a project that reflects the growing global potential of African storytelling and craftsmanship, values that naturally align with Don Julio’s philosophy.

To commemorate the moment, each winner received a specially engraved bottle of Don Julio 1942. More than a luxury gift, the engraved bottles symbolised permanence, recognition, and the celebration of earned excellence, reflecting the same level of intentionality and craftsmanship that defines the tequila itself.

Another memorable highlight of the evening came during the Don Julio 1942 toast moment, where Bovi Ugboma led guests in a celebratory toast to creativity, storytelling, and the people shaping the future of African entertainment.

Don Julio’s presence also extended to the AMVCA red carpet through its Fashion Icon of the Night, Uche Montana

Don Julio’s presence also extended to the AMVCA red carpet through its Fashion Icon of the Night, Uche Montana, who made a striking appearance in a custom design by Tubo Bereni. Inspired by the rise of a phoenix, the look symbolised transformation, strength, reinvention, and ambition. The themes mirrored both the spirit of the AMVCA and Don Julio’s philosophy around evolution and earned success.

The Best Supporting Actress recognition was presented by Ose Osundeko, Head of Media & Content, alongside Uche Montana, further reinforcing Don Julio’s commitment to celebrating creativity and cultural excellence across multiple touchpoints.

What made Don Julio’s presence at the AMVCA stand out was its ability to move beyond traditional sponsorship into something more culturally meaningful

What made Don Julio’s presence at the AMVCA stand out was its ability to move beyond traditional sponsorship into something more culturally meaningful. The brand did not simply attach itself to a prestigious event; it created moments that honoured the people behind the stories, recognised the years of unseen dedication required to achieve excellence, and celebrated the craftsmanship that continues to shape African entertainment.

As African cinema, fashion, and storytelling continue to gain global recognition, Don Julio remains committed to celebrating the creators, visionaries, and storytellers pushing culture forward across the continent.

About Don Julio Tequila

Founded on the devotion and craft of Don Julio González in 1942, Don Julio Tequila is the world’s original luxury tequila. Crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, the brand remains committed to the highest quality standards, resulting in a portfolio that includes Don Julio Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and the ultra-premium 1942. Don Julio celebrates the moment of earned achievement, recognising the effort that leads to extraordinary success.