Asake's 'M$NEY' has reached the summit of the UK Apple Music chart

Asake's 'M$NEY' has reached the summit of the UK Apple Music chart

Asake becomes first African artist to have five albums reach #1 on UK streaming chart

Asake makes history after his latest album 'M$NEY' reaches number 1 on the UK Apple Music chart.

Asake's 'M$NEY' has reached the summit of the UK Apple Music chart.

It becomes his fifth project to achieve this milestone.

He also becomes the first African artist to have five albums reach the top of the chart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asake's latest album 'M$NEY' has reached the summit of the United Kingdom Apple Music chart, thus marking his fifth album to achieve this milestone. He also becomes the first African to have five albums occupy the top position on the chart, which captures his dominance as one of the most commercially successful stars in African pop music.

Cover art of Asake's fourth album 'M$NEY'

His latest album 'M$NEY' was released on May 1, 2026, and packs 13 songs with guest appearances from French popstar Tiakola, global producer DJ Snake, South African iconic musician, and producer Kabza De Small.

Asake's latest album 'M$NEY' has reached the summit of the United Kingdom Apple Music chart

Advertisement

Advertisement

The album, like the previous body of work, features a blend of genres, as Asake spends the bulk of the time expressing gratitude, restating his imperfections and individuality, while making positive proclamations about wealth and success.

Ahead of the release of the project, the hitmaker splurged billions of naira on new cars for himself and his parent in a display of wealth and status. On the album, he further flaunts this success as he celebrates his ascent into an elite list of Afrobeats global stars.

'M$NEY' is largely produced by Asake's long-term collaborator Magicsticks, who produced his debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe' and his sophomore LP 'Work of Art'.

2026 has gotten off to a busy start for Asake, who reached the summit of the Apple Music UK album chart with his joint EP with Wizkid titled 'REAL VOL 1'.

RANKED: World’s Global Digital Artists. 🌎



#1. Michael Jackson

#2. Justin Bieber

#3. BTS

…

#15. Asake 🇳🇬🔥 pic.twitter.com/EzvYg0ycPq — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) May 4, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

While expectations for Asake are high, given the success he has enjoyed since achieving pop stardom, the performances of his latest album have underscored his status as one of Africa's leading musicians. In the days that have followed his album release, the project's performance on Apple Music and Spotify has combined to earn him a place on the global digital artist list.

Asake is now the highest charting African artist in global Spotify Top Artists chart history. pic.twitter.com/zyPqQNIJbq — chart data (@chartdata) May 2, 2026

With 'M$NEY,' which currently dominates streaming charts in Nigeria, Asake is positioned to finish 2026 as the most-streamed musician in Nigeria, a position he has held since breaking into the mainstream.