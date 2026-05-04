Global manufacturer Thermos recalls 8 million insulated bottles and food jars after users suffer 'permanent vision loss'

Thermos has recalled more than 8 million insulated food jars and bottles after a defect caused explosive lid failures, leading to serious injuries including permanent vision loss.

Over 8 million Thermos jars and bottles recalled globally over safety risk

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Faulty design causes stoppers to eject violently due to pressure buildup

At least 27 injuries reported, including cases of permanent vision loss

Consumers urged to stop using affected models immediately

Global food and beverage container company Thermos has issued a voluntary recall of more than 8 million insulated jars and bottles following reports of serious safety risks, including injuries and cases of permanent vision loss.

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The recall, carried out in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), affects approximately 5.8 million Stainless King Food Jars and about 2.3 million Sportsman Food and Beverage Bottles sold across the United States and other markets over several years.

According to safety regulators, the affected products have a design flaw that allows pressure to build up inside the container when hot or perishable food is stored for extended periods. When the container is opened, the pressure can cause the stopper or lid to eject forcefully, turning it into a dangerous projectile.

Officials confirmed that at least 27 injuries have been reported so far, ranging from cuts and bruises to serious facial injuries. Most concerning are multiple cases where users reportedly suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye by the violently expelled stopper.

The recalled products include specific model numbers such as SK3000, SK3020, and SK3010. These items were widely distributed in major retail stores including Walmart, Target, and through various online marketplaces over the past decade.

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Thermos has advised consumers to immediately stop using the affected products and follow official recall instructions. Customers are being offered replacement components or refunds depending on the condition of the product.

The company stated that it is working closely with regulators to ensure consumer safety and to prevent further incidents. It also urged users to check model numbers carefully to determine whether their products are part of the recall.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among consumers, many of whom expressed shock that everyday household items such as food jars could cause such severe injuries. Safety experts say the issue highlights the importance of proper pressure-release design in insulated containers, especially those used for hot liquids or sealed food storage.

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While recalls of consumer goods are not uncommon, the scale of this incident, combined with reports of permanent eye damage, has made it one of the more serious safety alerts involving household kitchen products in recent years.