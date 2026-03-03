Age verification required
Asake Surprises His Mother With ₦500M Naira Luxury G Wagon
In a post shared by his fan page on February 3, 2026, the singer was captured presenting the brand new white coloured Mercedes-Benz G63 G Wagon SUV, which sells for up to 500 - 600M to his visibly excited mother.
Although Asake has kept his family life away from social media, some close family moments have circulated online, especially during the past few months. In December 2025, Asake visited his Alma mater the Obafemi Awolowo University, in the company of his mother and close associate and businessman Yhemolee, who also finished from the tertiary institution located in Ile Ife, Osun State. The visit captured the close bond between Asake and his mother, whose name he adopted as his stage name.
In recent times, Asake's personal life has been the subject of social media discourse after his father claimed the Afrobeats superstar abandoned him. This claim led to heavy criticism, which eventually attracted a response from the rather reticent Asake, who denied the claim while insisting that his father was only trying to be controversial. The singer would later succumb to public pressure by reaching out to his father, whom he promised to buy a car and a house.
Asake’s lavish gift to his mother captures his commercial success, which has continued to reach new heights. Since he broke into the Nigerian mainstream in January 2022 with the release of his hit EP ‘Ololade Asake,’ the hitmaker has become one of the most impactful musicians in the 21st century history of Nigerian music.
2026 has gotten off to an eventful start for Asake, who recently released a new joint EP with Afrobeats megastar Wizkid. The four-track project titled ‘REAL’ has remained at the summit of the charts with the single ‘Jogodo’ trending on social media. Asake is expected to release his fourth album titled ‘Money’ later in 2026, which is both his moniker and a declaration of status.