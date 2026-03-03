Asake Surprises His Mother With ₦500M Naira Luxury G Wagon

Nigerian superstar Asake has warmed hearts online after he surprised his mother with a multi-million naira car.

In a post shared by his fan page on February 3, 2026, the singer was captured presenting the brand new white coloured Mercedes-Benz G63 G Wagon SUV, which sells for up to 500 - 600M to his visibly excited mother.

Although Asake has kept his family life away from social media, some close family moments have circulated online, especially during the past few months. In December 2025, Asake visited his Alma mater the Obafemi Awolowo University, in the company of his mother and close associate and businessman Yhemolee, who also finished from the tertiary institution located in Ile Ife, Osun State. The visit captured the close bond between Asake and his mother, whose name he adopted as his stage name.

In recent times, Asake's personal life has been the subject of social media discourse after his father claimed the Afrobeats superstar abandoned him. This claim led to heavy criticism, which eventually attracted a response from the rather reticent Asake, who denied the claim while insisting that his father was only trying to be controversial. The singer would later succumb to public pressure by reaching out to his father, whom he promised to buy a car and a house.

Asake’s lavish gift to his mother captures his commercial success, which has continued to reach new heights. Since he broke into the Nigerian mainstream in January 2022 with the release of his hit EP ‘Ololade Asake,’ the hitmaker has become one of the most impactful musicians in the 21st century history of Nigerian music.