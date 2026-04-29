Anthony Joshua set for major ring return following near-fatal accident that claimed the life of his trainer
The heavyweight boxing world is buzzing with a mixture of excitement and anxiety.
After a year that felt more like a lifetime, Anthony Joshua (AJ) is officially returning to the ring on July 25, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
But this isn’t your typical "warm-up" fight. Facing the heavy-handed Albanian Kristian Prenga, AJ is walking a tightrope.
One slip-up could mean the total collapse of the most anticipated showdown in British history: the $200M Tyson Fury super-fight, which is finally set to stream globally on Netflix this November.
The break: A year of tragedy
If you’ve wondered why the former two-time champion has been absent since his December knockout of Jake Paul, the answer is found far away from the boxing gym.
On December 29, 2025, Joshua’s life changed forever on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Nigeria.
Travelling in a convoy, AJ’s Lexus SUV suffered a high-speed tyre burst, causing a horrific collision with a stationary truck.
While Joshua miraculously escaped with minor injuries, the crash claimed the lives of his close friends and vital team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.
The "break" was about a man needing to "consolidate and rebuild", as AJ put it. He disappeared to Nigeria to mourn, to heal, and to decide if he even wanted to lace up the gloves again. T
This July, his return is less about sport and more about an emotional tribute to the people he lost.
The "trap" fight: Who is Kristian Prenga?
To the casual observer, Kristian Prenga is an unknown. To the experts, he is a nightmare selection for a comeback fight.
The Lethal Stat: Prenga holds a 20-1 record, but here is the kicker: all 20 of his wins have come by knockout.
The Background: A 2x European Kickboxing Champion, Prenga doesn't fight like a traditional boxer. He is awkward, aggressive, and has the kind of "one-punch" power that ends careers.
The Experts' Fear: Many analysts are calling this an "obvious professional beating" for Prenga, provided AJ stays focused. However, with AJ’s recent history of being caught cold (like the 2024 Dubois loss), marketers are sweating. If AJ fights with too much "grief-fuelled rage" and gets sloppy, Prenga is exactly the kind of fighter to capitalise.
The $200M Netflix factor: Everything is on the line
Why is everyone so nervous? Because for the first time since 2021, the Tyson Fury fight is actually signed.
The deal, confirmed by Turki Alalshikh and promoter Eddie Hearn, is a landmark agreement that will see Netflix broadcast its first major global heavyweight event in November 2026.
"To my friends in Great Britain - it’s happening. It’s signed," Turki Alalshikh posted.
IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING! 🇬🇧— BoxingEnthusiast (@BoxingEnth) April 27, 2026
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is signed and will definitely take place this year 🔥
Who have you got winning? 🤔#FuryJoshua | #JoshuaFury https://t.co/sKXouYxZ48 pic.twitter.com/ll5lc8VTXY
But there’s a catch. The contract is built on the assumption that AJ remains a "top-tier" draw. If he struggles against Prenga, or worse, gets knocked out, the Netflix deal, the £100 million paydays, and the decade-long rivalry could all evaporate in a single night in July.
This is a career-defining gamble
Anthony Joshua is at a crossroads. He is returning to the ring a changed man, carrying the weight of a tragic year and the expectations of a global audience.
He needs to do more than just win; he needs to be the "vicious AJ" of old. He has to dismantle a 100% knockout artist to prove he’s ready for the Gypsy King.
It is a "make or break" gamble in every sense of the word.
Will the rage fuel a win, or will the weight of the last seven months be too much to carry? We find out in July.
Quick facts for the fans
Fight Date: July 25, 2026
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Opponent: Kristian Prenga (Albania, 20-1, 20 KOs)
Next Up: Winner faces Tyson Fury in November 2026 (Live on Netflix)
CONTINUE READING: National embarrassment: Nigeria’s ‘brightest minds’ turned labourers in Russia over unpaid FG scholarship funds
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