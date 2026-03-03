Annie Macaulay Says She’s Not a Single Mum

Annie Macaulay has sparked a debate after rejecting the "single mum" label.

Annie Macaulay, formerly Annie Idibia, reposted a quote on her Instagram stories on Sunday. She did not write a caption. The post read: "I'm not a single mum. I'm a single woman raising two kids."

The original post was written by someone reflecting on the end of a marriage and pushing back against a label she felt had been assigned to her. Annie, who confirmed her separation from singer 2Baba in January 2025 after over a decade of marriage, reposted it among other content on her page.

The repost has since generated significant online discussion.

What People Are Saying

The dominant reaction has centred on one question: if a woman is unmarried and raising children, what does that make her?

Many users on X (formerly Twitter) have argued that by the standard definition, Annie's situation fits the description of a single mother, regardless of how she chooses to identify. Others have engaged with the subtext of her message, arguing that her repost was less about household composition and more about the cultural weight the term carries.

Lol, what does being a single woman even mean to her? She’s just finding words to soothe her feelings.



A single woman as wè all know is a lady that’s yet to get married and have a child.



So she doesn’t qualifies. She’s a SINGLE MOM. Period!!!! — kenny (@_el_nino19) March 3, 2026

Annie isn’t a single mom.She’s a woman thriving while raising her kids. But society loves to reduce women to labels instead of celebrating them. — Zinny (@ZinnyReacts) March 3, 2026

Words matter. “Single mom” and “single woman raising kids” carry different perspectives, and her clarification is very important. — Victoria Olamide😍❤️ (@Vicyndysimipeal) March 3, 2026

The debate has largely played out as an argument over semantics, which is familiar territory for Nigerian social media when a celebrity weighs in on anything remotely personal.

The Weight of the Label

In Nigeria, the term "single mother" is rarely used in a neutral context. Societal observers note that for women in the public eye, it is frequently conflated with narratives of failure or diminished social standing, rather than used as a straightforward descriptor.

By reposting content that reframes her identity as "a single woman raising children," Macaulay appears to be separating her parental status from the stigma the term often carries in Nigerian public discourse.

Her repost also sits within a broader, ongoing conversation about how Nigerian women navigate identity after marriage. More women with public platforms have become deliberate about rejecting labels they feel reduce them to their relationship history.

Whether that represents a cultural shift or a social media trend remains an open question.

Where Things Stand

The separation between Annie Macaulay and 2Baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, was confirmed in January 2025, closing a union that had been publicly strained for years, marked by social media disputes, family tensions, and emotional revelations on reality television. Annie has two children with the singer.