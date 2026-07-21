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2Baba reacts to viral romantic video with ex-wife, Annie Idibia

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 10:44 - 21 July 2026
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2Baba reacts to viral romantic video with ex-wife, Annie Idibia
Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has dismissed speculation that he and his ex-wife, Annie, have rekindled their romance after an old video of the pair dancing together resurfaced online.
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  • 2Baba has dismissed claims that he and ex-wife, Annie are back together after an old romantic video of them resurfaced online.

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  • Annie had earlier urged fans not to believe everything they see on social media, describing the circulating clips as old.

  • The former couple announced their separation last year, with 2Baba confirming it on social media.

The video, which went viral over the weekend, sparked reactions, with many fans suggesting the former couple had reunited. Reacting to the claims, 2Baba took to his Instagram page to clarify that the clip was not recent. "Abeg nah old video o," he wrote, adding several laughing emojis.

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His statement echoed an earlier response from Annie, who had also addressed the speculation on her Instagram Stories.

"Old videos circulating everywhere, false news everywhere!!!" she wrote. She added, "Believe everything u see on SM at ur expense! Wishing everyone a great, fruitful week ahead."

In the resurfaced clip, Tubaba is seen dressed in a stylish outfit complete with a hat, while Annie wears a fashionable crop top. The pair danced affectionately to 2Baba's hit song Amaka, with the singer holding Annie close as they enjoyed the moment.

The video earlier reignited speculation about their relationship. Recall that 2Baba announced the end of his marriage to Annie last year through a post on his social media pages, confirming that they had separated.

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Since then, Annie has focused on motherhood and building her life beyond the marriage. She previously stated that she is not a single mum, but a woman with kids. She has embraced her journey after separation.

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