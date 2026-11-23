Yoruba actress moved to tears as real estate company gifts her a two-bedroom house after giving her land

Yoruba actress Tosin Olaniyan, known as 'Idamu Industry', broke into tears of joy after receiving a surprise two-bedroom bungalow from real estate firm Emir Soft following a previous land gift.

Yoruba actress Tosin Olaniyan, popularly known as Idamu Industry, has received a two-bedroom bungalow as a gift.

The actress was moved to tears during the surprise presentation by real estate company Emir Soft.

The company's owner had previously gifted her a plot of land.

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Yoruba actress Tosin Olaniyan, popularly known as "Idamu Industry," has been moved to tears after receiving a two-bedroom bungalow as a gift from a real estate company.

She shared a video of the surprise online, thanking the company, Emir Soft, in her caption. "It started as content, but God made His breath to enter it, glory to God," she wrote. She called the company's owner a good man and noted that he had earlier given her a plot of land. "Please help me to pray for him," she added.

The caption suggests the gift grew out of an earlier piece of content she made, though neither she nor the company has said what it was or when the idea began. Her video shows her reacting emotionally as the house is revealed.

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Colleagues flooded her comments with congratulations. Funmi Awelewa, Aisha Lawal, Debbie Shokoya, Kiki Bakare, Eniola Ajao and Jamiu Azeez were among those who wished her well, with Azeez writing that he was very happy for her.

Olaniyan is known for her lively performances in Yoruba films, which earned her the nickname, and for her work as a producer. She trained under actor Odunlade Adekola and produced the film Big Mummy.

Her gift comes amid a run of house news in Nollywood, though most of it involves actors buying their own homes.

Jumoke George is the closest parallel. The veteran actress went viral in 2025 after a video showed her living conditions and her struggles, and she was later gifted a four-bedroom duplex and a car. The official presentation of the gifts went viral too.

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Others have bought their own. In October, veteran actress Eucharia Anunobi, known for the 1994 film Glamour Girls, announced on Instagram that she had become a landlady and called it a mercy from God.