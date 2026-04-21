AMVCA names Bovi and Nomzamo Mbatha as hosts for 12th edition, ending IK Osakioduwa’s 11-year run

Bovi and Nomzamo Mbatha will host the 12th AMVCA, marking the end of IK Osakioduwa’s 11-year run as the face of the awards show.

AMVCA has announced Bovi and Nomzamo Mbatha as hosts for its 12th edition in Lagos.

The move ends IK Osakioduwa’s uninterrupted 11-year run as host since the awards began in 2013.

The 2026 edition also brings major nominations, with Gingerrr and The Herd leading the race.

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After eleven consecutive editions under the same host, the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards is changing the face of its stage.

The organisers have announced Nigerian comedian and actor Bovi Ugboma and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha as co-hosts for the 12th edition, scheduled for May 9, 2026, at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, bringing to a close IK Osakioduwa's unbroken run as the face of the ceremony since its debut in 2013.

Comedian Bovi

Osakioduwa has been a fixture of the AMVCA since the awards launched, hosting every edition across more than a decade. His departure from the role marks the most significant change to the ceremony's presentation since its inception.

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In his place steps Bovi, one of Nigeria's most recognised stand-up comedians, known for his sharp wit, storytelling, and stage command.

IK Osakioduwa at the 2020 AMVCA nominee cocktail party [Instagram]

Joining him is Nomzamo Mbatha, whose profile extends well beyond the screen. The actress, producer, and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador gained international recognition through her role in Coming 2 America and currently stars as Queen Nandi in the acclaimed epic drama series Shaka iLembe, for which she also serves as Executive Producer.

The organisers described the pairing as "a master of wit and narrative, and a global icon of screen and advocacy," promising a night where "mastery meets African excellence."

Actress, Nomzamo Mbatha

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Bovi, speaking on his appointment, made clear he understands the significance of the occasion.

"The AMVCA stage is one of the biggest in Africa, and I don't take that lightly," he said. "I want to bring the energy, the laughs, and the magic that this night deserves. African storytelling is at an all-time high, and it's an honour to be the one holding the mic while we celebrate the best of it."

Veteran actress Joke Silva has been named head judge for the 12th edition.

On the nominations front, Gingerrr and The Herd lead the pack with nine nods each across acting, directing, and technical categories. To Kill A Monkey follows with eight nominations, while My Father's Shadow, from the Davies brothers, earned seven across various categories.

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The 12th AMVCA is sponsored by Guinness, MTN, Indomie, QuickTeller, Verve, Lush Hair, and a range of Diageo brands, including Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff Ice, Orijin, and Singleton, among others.