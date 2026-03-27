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Joke Silva named head judge as AMVCA announces 12th edition ceremony for May 9th
Africa Magic has officially announced the return of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for its 12th edition, with the ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 9th, 2026. The announcement was made at a press conference held on Thursday, March 26th, at the MultiChoice Studio in Ilupeju, Lagos.
The AMVCAs, which have run since 2013, have grown into one of the continent's most significant entertainment events. Over the past decade, the awards have created over 30,000 jobs across sectors ranging from production design and screenwriting to sound engineering, a considerable figure that emphasises the economic weight the ceremony carries beyond the red carpet.
This year's edition introduces notable changes. The 12th AMVCA expands its Indigenous Language categories with the addition of Best Indigenous Language, North Africa and Best Indigenous Language, Central Africa, broadening the awards' continental reach and giving more African regions formal recognition on the stage.
The full ceremony will feature 32 award categories: 18 decided by a jury, 11 open to public voting, and three special recognition awards covering Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer.
In a significant appointment, veteran actress Joke Silva has been named Head Judge for this edition, bringing decades of experience in front of and behind the camera to the judging process.
Executive Head of Content and Channels at MultiChoice West Africa, Atinuke Babatunde, used the press conference to hint at the tone of this year's event. "Beyond the lights, the red carpet, and the applause, there is a deeper story, one of craftsmanship. The writers, the directors, the editors, the designers, the technicians, the many hands and minds that shape the stories we love. This year, we are being as intentional as we've always been about recognising that ecosystem of excellence," she said.
The 12th edition is headlined by Don Julio as lead sponsor, with additional support from Guinness, MTN, Indomie, QuickTeller, Verve, Lush Hair, and several others.
For those already looking ahead to the nominations, the wait is short, as the nominee announcement is scheduled for Sunday, March 29th, airing live on Africa Magic channels from 7 PM and hosted by AMVCA-winning actor Chiemezie Imo.
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