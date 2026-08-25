Amnesty International slams Kuje Council Chairman Shekwolo for telling residents to vote APC or leave

The global human rights organisation have described the comments of the Kuje Area Council Chairman of the FCT as an attack on freedom of association and liberty of persons.

On August 25, 2026, Amnesty International Nigeria released a statement condemning the Kuje Area Council Chairman, Mr Danjuma Shekwolo, for threatening those in the area who intends to not vote the ruling All Progressive Congress, to which he's a member, in the upcoming general elections.

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Speaking in a meeting with loyalists, Shekwolo boasted that he informed residents in his area council to be prepared to vacate the area if they refuse to vote for the APC.

"I have said in my area council, it's either you're doing APC or leave the area council," he said. "I cannot have the President and the Minister doing what they are doing for us and they are doing then on the day of the election, you want to say you want to match me, I will not agree," he boasted to the cheering group.

Kuje Area Council Chairman Mr Danjuma Shekwolo

Reacting to the statement, Amnesty International Nigeria has described it as a call to violence and a threat to the freedom of association and liberty of persons. In the post on X, Shekwolo is described as a danger to society and called on the authorities to hold him accountable.

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Amnesty International strongly condemns the chairman Kuje Area Council FCT Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo for threatening to chase out from the area anybody who will not join or vote for APC. Authoritatively saying that those who will not vote APC must leave Kuje area council is a call… pic.twitter.com/ImbEaAsKfa — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) August 25, 2026

"Amnesty International strongly condemns the chairman Kuje Area Council FCT Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo for threatening to chase out from the area anybody who will not join or vote for APC. Authoritatively saying that those who will not vote APC must leave Kuje area council is a call to violence and direct attack on freedom of association and liberty of persons.



No one has the right to make living in a place in Nigeria tied to joining or voting for one political party. The police and other security agencies must immediately halt this plan to use violence on people for their political choices. The chairman Kuje Area Council FCT Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo is a danger to society and must be held to account for threatening violence on those who may not vote for APC.



This plan to unleash violence on those who are not supporting APC in Kuje area council will have wider impact and will put lives at risk. People’s right to political choices must be respected and upheld."

Mr Danjuma Shekwolo's statement has also sparked reactions online, with observers tagging it a threat against the electorate's right to exercise their franchise for the party and candidate of their choice.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

His statement also continues the trend of threats of violence against Nigerians by politicians, with the most recent being the words of Osun State Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who, while addressing APC supporters in Ilesa ahead of the just-concluded Osun State election, encouraged them to beat up and kill the members of the Accord Party. Similarly, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, boasted that he would have been involved should President Tinubu have considered the Osun State elections a must-win; he would have been involved, and he would have won the election for the APC, and there was nothing the incumbent Ademola Adeleke could have done about it.

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Governor Ademola Adeleke secured 511,067 votes and defeated his opponent across 19 local government areas to win a second term in office