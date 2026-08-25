Advertisement

Amnesty International slams Kuje Council Chairman Shekwolo for telling residents to vote APC or leave

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 17:05 - 25 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Amnesty International Nigerian condemns Area Council Chairman for telling people to either vote APC or leave the area
The global human rights organisation have described the comments of the Kuje Area Council Chairman of the FCT as an attack on freedom of association and liberty of persons.
Advertisement

On August 25, 2026, Amnesty International Nigeria released a statement condemning the Kuje Area Council Chairman, Mr Danjuma Shekwolo, for threatening those in the area who intends to not vote the ruling All Progressive Congress, to which he's a member, in the upcoming general elections.

Advertisement

Speaking in a meeting with loyalists, Shekwolo boasted that he informed residents in his area council to be prepared to vacate the area if they refuse to vote for the APC.

"I have said in my area council, it's either you're doing APC or leave the area council," he said. "I cannot have the President and the Minister doing what they are doing for us and they are doing then on the day of the election, you want to say you want to match me, I will not agree," he boasted to the cheering group.

Kuje Area Council Chairman Mr Danjuma Shekwolo

Reacting to the statement, Amnesty International Nigeria has described it as a call to violence and a threat to the freedom of association and liberty of persons. In the post on X, Shekwolo is described as a danger to society and called on the authorities to hold him accountable.

Advertisement

"Amnesty International strongly condemns the chairman Kuje Area Council FCT Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo for threatening to chase out from the area anybody who will not join or vote for APC. Authoritatively saying that those who will not vote APC must leave Kuje area council is a call to violence and direct attack on freedom of association and liberty of persons.

No one has the right to make living in a place in Nigeria tied to joining or voting for one political party. The police and other security agencies must immediately halt this plan to use violence on people for their political choices. The chairman Kuje Area Council FCT Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo is a danger to society and must be held to account for threatening violence on those who may not vote for APC.

This plan to unleash violence on those who are not supporting APC in Kuje area council will have wider impact and will put lives at risk. People’s right to political choices must be respected and upheld."

Mr Danjuma Shekwolo's statement has also sparked reactions online, with observers tagging it a threat against the electorate's right to exercise their franchise for the party and candidate of their choice.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

His statement also continues the trend of threats of violence against Nigerians by politicians, with the most recent being the words of Osun State Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who, while addressing APC supporters in Ilesa ahead of the just-concluded Osun State election, encouraged them to beat up and kill the members of the Accord Party. Similarly, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, boasted that he would have been involved should President Tinubu have considered the Osun State elections a must-win; he would have been involved, and he would have won the election for the APC, and there was nothing the incumbent Ademola Adeleke could have done about it.

Advertisement
Governor Ademola Adeleke secured 511,067 votes and defeated his opponent across 19 local government areas to win a second term in office

Campaigns for the presidency and national assembly positions have started ahead of the 2027 general elections. The APC recently released a Presidential campaign list, which sparked criticism for the inclusion of public servants, including the Director General of the National Identity Management Council, who was appointed the DG for the Data Management of the Tinubu campaign. The criticism has prompted the APC to recall the list for further review. The leading opposition parties, the African Democratic Congress and the Nigerian Democratic Congress, are also expected to announce their campaign council in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Russian chess official dies at 36 after Nigeria trip as malaria is suspected
News
26.08.2026
Russian chess official dies at 36 after Nigeria trip as malaria is suspected
Governor Adeleke's son says he doesn't want his father to be president despite "good heart"
Entertainment
26.08.2026
Governor Adeleke's son says he doesn't want his father to be president despite "good heart"
Energy Firm launches innovation ecosystem development programme in Nigeria
Metro
26.08.2026
Energy Firm launches innovation ecosystem development programme in Nigeria
Ghana rejects MTN's ₦2.4 billion offer to help xenophobia victims, says it has enough funding
News
26.08.2026
Ghana rejects MTN's ₦2.4 billion offer to help xenophobia victims, says it has enough funding
Billionaire Okoya’s son, SirRaheem, announces professional exit from music
Entertainment
26.08.2026
Billionaire Okoya’s son, SirRaheem, announces professional exit from music
Man opens fire at Kano wedding guests over loud music, kills one, injures three
News
26.08.2026
Man opens fire at Kano wedding guests over loud music, kills one, injures three