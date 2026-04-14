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American Cola Courtside 2026 makes history with first Women's Basketball tournament in Lagos

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 10:51 - 14 April 2026
American Cola Courtside Women's Basketball tournament
American Cola Courtside 2026 has delivered its first-ever women's basketball tournament, bringing together eight communities across Lagos for five weeks of intense competition, with Team MC Spencer walking away with the championship title.
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Held at the Ilupeju Basketball Court in Lagos, the women's edition of Courtside brought together female ballers from across the city in a five-week competition that saw intense matchups, breakout performances, and a growing fanbase week after week.

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American Cola Courtside 2026 makes history with first Women's Basketball tournament in Lagos

The tournament is an expansion of American Cola's Courtside initiative, which debuted in 2025 with a male edition that saw 16 Lagos communities compete over seven weeks, with Oworo Community claiming the championship. This year, the brand opened the floor to women, creating a competitive space for female players to showcase their talent on a structured, branded stage.

American Cola Courtside Women's Basketball tournament 2026 in Lagos

It is a move that reflects a shift happening across Nigerian basketball. More women are competing seriously, earning recognition, and building careers in the sport. American Cola's decision to invest in a dedicated women's tournament gives that momentum a visible, grassroots platform.

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American Cola Courtside Women's Basketball tournament 2026 in Lagos

The 2026 male edition is confirmed to hold later in the year, signalling that Courtside is evolving into a year-round fixture in Lagos' street basketball culture.

American Cola Courtside Women's Basketball tournament 2026 in Lagos

Speaking on the tournament, Naji Awada, Marketing Manager at Planet Bottling Company, said: "Launching the women's edition of Courtside was always part of the vision. Basketball in Nigeria is not just a male story, and we wanted to create a stage where women can compete, be seen, and be celebrated. What Team MC Spencer and all eight communities delivered over five weeks proved that the talent and passion have always been there. They just needed the platform."

About American Cola

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American Cola, produced in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company, has positioned itself at the heart of street culture, viewing basketball not just as a game, but as a form of expression and freedom.

With an ultra-modern production facility in Ogun State, Planet Bottling Company is dedicated to delivering high-quality beverages that stand out in taste and experience while remaining committed to creating experiences, memories, and real stories with real people.

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