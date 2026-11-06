American Cola Club Talent 2026 Make Dem See campaign featuring four Nigerian creators

American Cola Club Talent 2026 Make Dem See campaign featuring four Nigerian creators

American Cola Club Talent 2026 is open and ₦2 million is on the table

American Cola has launched its Club Talent 2026 competition under the theme 'Make Dem See'. Open to Nigerians aged 18 and older, the nationwide hunt offers a ₦2M cash prize, ₦2M community project funding, and national spotlight.

Talent has never been Nigeria's problem.

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Walk through any street in Lagos, Jos, Aba or Port Harcourt and you will find somebody who can dance, spin a deck, paint a wall or handle a ball better than people getting paid for it on TV. The skill is here. It has always been here.

What is missing is the room. The audience. The moment where somebody finally looks up.

That is the gap American Cola Club Talent 2026 is built to close and from 6 November 2026, entries are open.

So what exactly is American Cola Club Talent 2026?

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American Cola Club Talent 2026 prizes including ₦2 million cash

So what exactly is American Cola Club Talent 2026?

It is a nationwide talent competition, and this year it runs under one theme: Make Dem See.

Not “show us what you have got.” Not “give it a try.” Make Dem See. The theme assumes you already have the skill; because you do and asks the harder question. Who is really watching?

The campaign opens with a film featuring four Nigerian creators working across dance, skating, DJing and street art. Four different crafts, one shared frustration. They are good. They have been good for a long time. What they have been short of is a room big enough to notice.

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Now, the rewards

Now, the rewards

The grand prize for American Cola Club Talent 2026:

₦2,000,000 in cash.

A community impact project in your own city, fully funded by American Cola with another ₦2 million.

Media features and interviews across national platforms.

A full year's supply of American Cola.

Awards, medals and other gift items.

Runners-up are not going home empty-handed either; ₦200,000 in cash prizes plus gift items.

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Add it up and the winner walks away with ₦4 million worth of value, half of which goes straight back into their own community. That part matters. This is not just a cheque and a handshake.

How to enter American Cola Club Talent 2026

How to enter American Cola Club Talent 2026 in Nigeria

How to enter American Cola Club Talent 2026

It is genuinely this simple:

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Film yourself doing your thing. Vertical, 40 to 60 seconds. Your phone camera is fine. Post it on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok and tag American Cola in your video. Use the hashtags #MakeDemSee and #AmericanColaClubTalent. Get your people ready for voting. Shortlisted entries go to a public vote. Follow @americancolanigeria on Instagram/Facebook and @americancolaclubtalentng on TikTok for details

Who can enter?

Any Nigerian aged 18 and above.

And the categories are: dance, DJing, street art, skating, rap, BMX, basketball, and all urban talents. If what you do is creative, original and you can film it, you qualify.

Frequently asked questions

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When does American Cola Club Talent 2026 open?

Entries open on 6 November 2026.

Does it cost anything to enter?

No. Entry is completely free.

Do I need a big following to enter?

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No. Shortlisting is based on the talent in your video, not on your follower count.

What kind of video should I post?

A vertical video of 40 to 60 seconds showing your craft. Shoot it on your phone.

Where do I post my entry?

Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok, using #MakeDemSee and #AmericanColaClubTalent.

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The last word

Somebody is going to win ₦2 million this year and get a project funded in their own neighbourhood.

It might as well be you.

Film it. Post it. Make dem see.