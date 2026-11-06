Ex-Super Eagles Star Victor Anichebe Leads African Consortium in Takeover Talks for Bromley FC

Former Nigeria international Victor Anichebe is in advanced negotiations to buy English League One side Bromley FC

Former Nigeria international Victor Anichebe is reportedly closing in on a takeover of English League One side Bromley FC, potentially making the transition from Premier League striker to football club owner.

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The 38-year-old is leading a wealthy African investment consortium involved in advanced negotiations with the South London club's majority owner, Robin Stanton-Gleaves.

Anichebe leads consortium in Bromley takeover talks

According to talkSPORT, discussions between Anichebe's group and Bromley's existing ownership have been ongoing for several months, with an agreement now approaching a decisive stage.

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The former Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland forward has reportedly already taken an interest in the club's operations, including helping organise a training camp in Cheshire during an international break.

A successful takeover would mark another attempt by Anichebe to establish himself in English football ownership after a proposed investment in National League side Gateshead collapsed in May 2025.

Bromley, meanwhile, could benefit from fresh investment after a difficult start to life in the third tier. The Ravens earned promotion to the English Football League for the first time in 2024 before winning the League Two title in the 2025/26 campaign.

However, their first League One season has been a struggle, with the club collecting just nine points from 13 matches to sit bottom of the 24-team division. The poor results contributed to manager Andy Woodman's departure on October 22 after five and a half years in charge, with former defender Byron Webster taking interim responsibility.

From Super Eagles striker to potential club owner

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Born in Lagos on April 23, 1988, Anichebe developed through Everton's academy before making his senior debut in 2006. He went on to represent West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland, scoring 27 Premier League goals and providing 12 assists.

At international level, he earned 11 caps for Nigeria, scoring once, and was part of the U23 team that won silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Since retiring from professional football in 2018, Anichebe has focused on business through his Lumira Group, which has interests in sport, education, healthcare and infrastructure.