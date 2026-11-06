JJ Gabriel: 16-year-old wonderkid agrees to join Spanish giants after leaving Man Utd

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid after deciding to leave Old Trafford.

The 16-year-old forward reached a verbal agreement with the Spanish giants, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that his representatives have informed other interested clubs of the decision.

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Real Madrid beat competition from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich to secure the highly rated prospect.

🚨💣 JJ Gabriel and Real Madrid, deal set to be sealed: the 16 year old talent’s camp has informed all interested clubs about his final decision. Formal communication to all top clubs keen: JJ Gabriel only wants Real Madrid as terms are being sealed. Here we go, soon. ⭐️🔜 https://t.co/AfubRCLdXQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 6, 2026

Gabriel, who turned 16 in early October, informed United of his desire to leave in September and has not trained with the club since.

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He featured in pre-season friendlies, including against Atletico Madrid, and scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut, but sought a clearer path to regular senior football.

United are due only a modest compensation fee of around £300,000 due to his age and the cross-border nature of the move. Gabriel holds an EU passport through his parents, which allows him to complete a transfer abroad under FIFA regulations.

The deal is expected to be finalised in January 2027, with the teenager set to sign a long-term contract.

Real Madrid are understood to have mapped out a development pathway that could see him initially feature for Castilla before a rapid progression toward the first team under Jose Mourinho.

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United sources have expressed surprise at the speed of recent developments and are still exploring their options, including potential legal avenues.