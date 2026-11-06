Advertisement

JJ Gabriel: 16-year-old wonderkid agrees to join Spanish giants after leaving Man Utd

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:57 - 06 November 2026
Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid after deciding to leave Old Trafford.
Advertisement

The 16-year-old forward reached a verbal agreement with the Spanish giants, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that his representatives have informed other interested clubs of the decision.

Advertisement

Real Madrid beat competition from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich to secure the highly rated prospect.

Gabriel, who turned 16 in early October, informed United of his desire to leave in September and has not trained with the club since.

Advertisement

He featured in pre-season friendlies, including against Atletico Madrid, and scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut, but sought a clearer path to regular senior football.

United are due only a modest compensation fee of around £300,000 due to his age and the cross-border nature of the move. Gabriel holds an EU passport through his parents, which allows him to complete a transfer abroad under FIFA regulations.

The deal is expected to be finalised in January 2027, with the teenager set to sign a long-term contract.

Real Madrid are understood to have mapped out a development pathway that could see him initially feature for Castilla before a rapid progression toward the first team under Jose Mourinho.

Advertisement

United sources have expressed surprise at the speed of recent developments and are still exploring their options, including potential legal avenues.

The departure marks a significant blow for United’s academy, which had viewed Gabriel as one of its brightest long-term prospects.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
First official American Football in Nigeria
Sports
15.03.2016
1st official American Football game in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
American Cola Club Talent 2026 is open and ₦2 million is on the table
Lifestyle
06.11.2026
American Cola Club Talent 2026 is open and ₦2 million is on the table
Kunle Afolayan’s son Dieko celebrates 21st birthday with stylish photos
Entertainment
06.11.2026
Kunle Afolayan’s son Dieko celebrates 21st birthday with stylish photos
JJ Gabriel: 16-year-old wonderkid agrees to join Spanish giants after leaving Man Utd
Sports
06.11.2026
JJ Gabriel: 16-year-old wonderkid agrees to join Spanish giants after leaving Man Utd
Hollandia Yoghurt highlights versatility in Nigeria’s evolving food culture
News
06.11.2026
Hollandia Yoghurt highlights versatility in Nigeria’s evolving food culture
Mo Salah in the game.
Sports
06.11.2026
Mohamed Salah created, Nigerian duo delivered, but nobody could save Trabzonspor from shock
Kidnappers abduct 10 passengers on Ijebu-Ode–Ibadan Road, increase ransom from ₦20m to ₦25m after family begs for time
News
06.11.2026
Kidnappers abduct 10 passengers on Ijebu-Ode–Ibadan Road, increase ransom from ₦20m to ₦25m after family begs for time

Signing in with Google...