Watch: Alleged thief goes viral after breaking into a dance as crowd cheers

Alleged thief leaves crowd stunned with impressive dance moves after capture.

A viral video shows an alleged thief dancing while onlookers cheer and record.

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The clip has sparked mixed reactions, with some finding it entertaining and others raising concerns about public shaming.

The incident adds to a growing trend of viral videos showing alleged thieves being made to dance or perform after being apprehended.

The economy may be choking, but Nigerians always come up with creative ways to find joy, even in the most ordinary and extreme situations.

A video of an alleged thief showing off his dance moves to Tyla's Water after being apprehended has gone viral on X (Twitter) and made many Nigerians’ day, drawing laughter from some viewers and concern from others.

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The now-trending clip, believed to have been recorded on a street in Nigeria, shows the suspect surrounded by a crowd as he dances enthusiastically.

Omo

We don catch another thief o



I think say August Na thief get am?😂 pic.twitter.com/KjS8Uf7yOI — توب جاي (@HolyGhoosst) August 3, 2026

Instead of hostility, many of the onlookers can be heard cheering him on, with several people recording the moment on their phones.

Some members of the crowd praised what they described as his impressive dance skills, while others made light-hearted comments, including jokes about "August being for thieves".

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The unusual scene has since generated a wave of reactions across social media platforms.

Many netizens found the video amusing and described it as another example of the unpredictable moments that frequently occur on Obasanjo’s internet.

Others argued that making an alleged suspect dance is preferable to the mob violence that has often accompanied theft accusations in the past.

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The video also adds to a growing trend of similar clips circulating online.

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In recent months, several videos have shown alleged thieves being made to dance, sing or perform for crowds after being caught.

In one viral incident, an alleged suspect danced while carrying an AC he was accused of stealing on his head, while another video showed a man accused of stealing a POS machine entertaining residents before security personnel reportedly arrived.

They should flog him while he dances with that one on his head, greedy thief!!! https://t.co/ZqGzn6F2D2 pic.twitter.com/2xLOACsqaX — Old Tycoon (@tycoonlives) August 3, 2026

They should flog him while he dances with that one on his head, greedy thief!!! https://t.co/ZqGzn6F2D2 pic.twitter.com/2xLOACsqaX — Old Tycoon (@tycoonlives) August 3, 2026

Drama as another suspected th!ef stood his ground with a kn!fe while being surrounded by those chasing him🤯🙆 pic.twitter.com/lopU6GMb2R — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) July 31, 2026

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A separate viral video showed a suspected thief refusing to run after being cornered; instead, he stood his ground and wielded a knife as the crowd kept a cautious distance.

Drama as another suspected th!ef stood his ground with a kn!fe while being surrounded by those chasing him🤯🙆 pic.twitter.com/lopU6GMb2R — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) July 31, 2026

Although many of these videos attract millions of views and thousands of comments, they have also reignited conversations about how communities respond to suspected criminals.