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Watch: Alleged thief goes viral after breaking into a dance as crowd cheers

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 07:56 - 04 August 2026
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A viral video shows an alleged thief dancing while onlookers cheer and record.
Alleged thief leaves crowd stunned with impressive dance moves after capture.
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  • A viral video shows an alleged thief dancing while onlookers cheer and record.

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  • The clip has sparked mixed reactions, with some finding it entertaining and others raising concerns about public shaming.

  • The incident adds to a growing trend of viral videos showing alleged thieves being made to dance or perform after being apprehended.

The economy may be choking, but Nigerians always come up with creative ways to find joy, even in the most ordinary and extreme situations.

A video of an alleged thief showing off his dance moves to Tyla's Water after being apprehended has gone viral on X (Twitter) and made many Nigerians’ day, drawing laughter from some viewers and concern from others.

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The now-trending clip, believed to have been recorded on a street in Nigeria, shows the suspect surrounded by a crowd as he dances enthusiastically. 

Instead of hostility, many of the onlookers can be heard cheering him on, with several people recording the moment on their phones.

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Some members of the crowd praised what they described as his impressive dance skills, while others made light-hearted comments, including jokes about "August being for thieves".

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The unusual scene has since generated a wave of reactions across social media platforms.

Many netizens found the video amusing and described it as another example of the unpredictable moments that frequently occur on Obasanjo’s internet. 

Others argued that making an alleged suspect dance is preferable to the mob violence that has often accompanied theft accusations in the past.

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The video also adds to a growing trend of similar clips circulating online.

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In recent months, several videos have shown alleged thieves being made to dance, sing or perform for crowds after being caught. 

In one viral incident, an alleged suspect danced while carrying an AC he was accused of stealing on his head, while another video showed a man accused of stealing a POS machine entertaining residents before security personnel reportedly arrived.

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A separate viral video showed a suspected thief refusing to run after being cornered; instead, he stood his ground and wielded a knife as the crowd kept a cautious distance.

Although many of these videos attract millions of views and thousands of comments, they have also reignited conversations about how communities respond to suspected criminals. 

While some Nigerians see the trend as a less violent alternative to jungle justice, others insist that anyone suspected of committing an offence should be handed over to the police to allow the legal process to take its course.

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