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Police handed my wife to the mob, watched them burn her alive' — Husband recounts how woman falsely accused of kidnapping was killed

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 11:54 - 29 June 2026
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The husband of Ummulkhairi Muhammed, the Kaduna woman falsely accused of kidnapping and burnt alive by a mob, has accused police officers of handing her over to her attackers despite placing her in protective custody.
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  • Aliyu Muhammed accused police of handing his wife, Ummulkhairi, to a mob that burnt her alive after she was falsely accused of kidnapping.

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  • He alleged the DPO dragged her out of the police station despite pleas from relatives.

  • Kaduna Police insist the mob overpowered officers and forcibly removed the victim from protective custody.

  • Amnesty International has called for an independent investigation into the killing and the allegations against the police.

The husband of Ummulkhairi Muhammed, the 35-year-old woman who was lynched and set ablaze after being falsely accused of child kidnapping in Kaduna State, has accused police officers of handing his wife over to the mob that eventually killed her.

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In an emotional account, Aliyu Muhammed alleged that officers at the Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters released his wife to an angry crowd despite pleas from family members, contradicting the official police account that the mob overpowered officers and forcefully seized her.

Ummulkhairi, an Islamic school teacher and mother of four, was killed on June 21, 2026, in Maraban Jos, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, after false rumours circulated that she had attempted to kidnap children.

Ummulkhairi Muhammed

Speaking in an interview, Aliyu said he first received a phone call informing him that his wife had been accused of child trafficking.

According to him, a family friend quickly alerted the police, who rescued Ummulkhairi from the mob and took her to the police station for safety. His elder sister remained with her inside the station.

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However, Aliyu alleged that the situation changed when the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) arrived.

"The DPO held my wife's hand and started dragging her towards the station gate," he said.

He claimed his sister repeatedly begged officers not to release Ummulkhairi because the mob outside had threatened to kill her.

According to him, another police officer restrained his sister from intervening while the DPO allegedly escorted Ummulkhairi outside.

"Once my wife was pushed outside by the DPO, the mob descended on her, beat her, placed her motorcycle on top of her, and set both her and the motorcycle ablaze," Aliyu alleged.

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He further claimed police officers stood by as the attack unfolded.

"Police handed my wife to the mob and watched them burn her alive," he said.

Aliyu said he arrived at the scene shortly after receiving another call, only to find his wife's burnt remains lying on the road.

He added that although the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police later visited the scene, he was too devastated to speak.

The grieving husband is now demanding a thorough investigation into the conduct of the DPO and other officers who were on duty that day.

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"I want him to be thoroughly investigated. Why did he drag my wife outside and hand her over to the mob after she had already been rescued?" he asked.

Aliyu also appealed to the Kaduna State Government to immortalise his late wife by renaming the Maraban Jos Bridge after her.

Ummulkhairi Muhammed

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command has maintained a different version of events.

Police spokesman DSP Mansir Hassan said officers successfully rescued Ummulkhairi from the initial mob and took her into protective custody.

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According to the command, hundreds of residents later stormed the police station, overpowered officers, dragged the woman from custody and killed her.

RELATE: Nigerian police officers are now barred from TikTok, Facebook, others — here's why

The police described the incident as "a grave assault on the rule of law" and confirmed that several suspects had been arrested in connection with the lynching.

Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have condemned the killing and called for an independent investigation into allegations that police officers facilitated Ummulkhairi's death.

The rights group urged authorities to ensure anyone found responsible, whether members of the mob or security personnel, is brought to justice.

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