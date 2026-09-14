Dangote becomes Grand Patron of the biggest entrepreneuralship platform in the world

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s foremost industrialist and President of Dangote Group, has been appointed Grand Patron of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF), the world’s biggest entrepreneurship platform.

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The appointment marks a significant milestone for GEF and further strengthens its mission to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, innovators, policymakers and global institutions to create opportunities and accelerate economic transformation.

As Grand Patron, Alhaji Dangote has pledged his full support for the festival and its mission to advance entrepreneurship, innovation, investment and economic transformation across Africa and the world.

The festival is expected to attract over 10,000 entrepreneurs, 200 investors, government leaders, innovators and business stakeholders from across the world for a three-day celebration of enterprise, ideas, investment and collaboration.

Dangote’s appointment comes at a defining moment for African entrepreneurship, with his own journey standing as one of the continent’s most powerful examples of how African enterprise can evolve from local beginnings into globally significant industrial ventures.

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His leadership of Dangote Group has contributed to major investments in manufacturing, infrastructure, food production, energy and other strategic sectors, creating jobs and strengthening productive capacity across Africa.

The GEF leadership, led by its President, Dr Summy Smart Francis, described the appointment as a major endorsement of the festival’s vision and its ambition to build stronger connections between entrepreneurs, capital, markets, institutions and opportunities across the world.

For more information about GEF, visit the Global Entrepreneurship Festival website: www.globalentrepreneurshipfestival.com .

Follow: @globalentrepreneurshipfestival

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