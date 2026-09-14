2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru vows to become Nigeria's President in her grandfather's lifetime

Natasha Osawaru Idibia has made a bold promise to her grandfather, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom, during his 92nd birthday celebration on September 11, 2026, in Edo State.

Natasha Idibia hailed her grandfather Chief Gabriel Igbinedion's influence and promised him she would be Nigeria's president in his lifetime.

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She made the promise at the 91st birthday celebration of the businessman and philanthropist.

The 31-year-old lawmaker who is married to musician Innocent 2Baba Idibia also praised her grandfather for being amazing to be around.

Speaking during the celebration, the lawmaker, who is also married to legendary Nigerian musician Innocent Idibia AKA 2Baba, hailed her grandfather's accomplihsment and influence in her life. She then made a bold promise to become Nigeria's president in his lifestyle and make him proud.

“As you age, you become sweeter and better. It is so amazing to be around you, Grandpa...I will make you very proud, I promise you. Today shall be one of the best of your days and more to come. May God bless you, my grandfather. You are like my baby right now; I love you so much. I promise you that I’ll be the president of this country before you go. And I’ll make you very, very proud” Honourable Natasha Idibia said at the private event celebrating the 92nd birthday of businessman and philantropist, and pioneer of the Igbinedion University Okada.

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“I promise you, I will be the President of this country.”



— Hon. Natasha Osawaru Idibia promises her grandfather, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, that she will become Nigeria’s President in his lifetime. pic.twitter.com/GhemEHonLl — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) September 14, 2026

The bold declaration is the first time the 31-year-old lawmaker representing Egor Constituency at the Edo State House of Assembly will share her ambitions to someday become the president of Nigeria.

The birthday celebration drew well-wishers, including business magnates and political figures who gathered to celebrate the patriarch of the Igbinedion family that's one of the most influential in Edo State and Nigerian politics.

The Igbinedion family has produced notable figures in Nigerian politics including the former governor of Edo State Lucky Igbinedion, Omosede Igbinedion a former member of the House of Representatives (Ovia Federal Constituency, Edo State), Charles Igbinedion, who served as a Local Government chairman and one-time Commissioner of Education, and Peter Igbinedion a former managing director of the Nigerian Aviation Authority.

Natasha Idibia has continued her family's political legacy, and her desire to one day become president could see her take the Igbinedion name to even greater political heights.

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Photos of 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru’s traditional wedding | Credit: Instagram