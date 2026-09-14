BBNaija S11: Abi and Araga join evicted housemates

Housemates Abi and Araga have joined their colleagues as the latest contestants to leave the Big Brother Naija Season 11 reality show.

Abi and Araga have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 11 reality show after weeks in the house.

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The latest BBNaija S11 eviction leaves the remaining housemates with increased pressure as the competition enters its crucial stages.

Abi and Araga join the growing list of BBNaija Season 11 housemates whose journey has ended as the race for the ₦150 million grand prize intensifies.

They were evicted on Sunday, September 13, as the competition moves closer to its final stages.

Abi and Araga became part of the latest batch of housemates to bid farewell to the Big Brother house after weeks of competing for the grand prize.

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Abi’s last order is up! 👩‍🍳🌶️



She cooked, she commanded, and when things got heated, she could dish it right back. From HoH to MIPOW, Abi leaves the #BBNaija house after one spicy run.



Got something you want her to spill? Questions below. 👇#BBNaija is sponsored by… pic.twitter.com/h0UuWf45Ar — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 13, 2026

Their exit comes after different tasks, strategic alliances, disagreements and memorable moments that have kept viewers engaged.

During her chat with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Abi admitted that the reality show has been a bit overwhelming and said it had really shaken her up despite being happy to be in the house.

Araga brought the face, found his voice and then dropped a few mics. But tonight, it’s the end of the runway for the model.



From ships to sparks and a few necessary gbas gbos, the fine boy certainly found his way out of his shell. 😮‍💨



What do you still want to ask Araga? 👀👇… pic.twitter.com/L6fw8pK0ub — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 13, 2026

On his part, Araga, said he struggled to find himself during his first week in the house. He credited Goddessa for making his week better and admitted that he liked her because she is beautiful and he loves her brain.

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Since entering the house, both housemates have had to navigate the pressure of living under constant observation while building relationships and competing for the support of viewers.

For Abi and Araga, their journey on the reality show has now come to an end, while the remaining housemates continue their fight for the ultimate prize.