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BBNaija S11: Abi and Araga join evicted housemates

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 15:30 - 14 September 2026
Former BBNaija S11 housemates, Abi and Araga
Housemates Abi and Araga have joined their colleagues as the latest contestants to leave the Big Brother Naija Season 11 reality show.
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  • Abi and Araga have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 11 reality show after weeks in the house.

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  • The latest BBNaija S11 eviction leaves the remaining housemates with increased pressure as the competition enters its crucial stages.

  • Abi and Araga join the growing list of BBNaija Season 11 housemates whose journey has ended as the race for the ₦150 million grand prize intensifies.

They were evicted on Sunday, September 13, as the competition moves closer to its final stages.

Abi and Araga became part of the latest batch of housemates to bid farewell to the Big Brother house after weeks of competing for the grand prize.

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Their exit comes after different tasks, strategic alliances, disagreements and memorable moments that have kept viewers engaged.

During her chat with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Abi admitted that the reality show has been a bit overwhelming and said it had really shaken her up despite being happy to be in the house.

On his part, Araga, said he struggled to find himself during his first week in the house. He credited Goddessa for making his week better and admitted that he liked her because she is beautiful and he loves her brain.

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Since entering the house, both housemates have had to navigate the pressure of living under constant observation while building relationships and competing for the support of viewers.

For Abi and Araga, their journey on the reality show has now come to an end, while the remaining housemates continue their fight for the ultimate prize.

With each eviction, the stakes become higher for the housemates who remain, as the race for the Season 11 crown enters a crucial stage.

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