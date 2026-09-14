The Nigeria Police Force has ordered increased security around vulnerable locations following a reported intelligence alert.

The Nigeria Police Force has ordered increased security around vulnerable locations following a reported intelligence alert.

Police issue nationwide alert over possible attacks on schools, churches and NYSC camps

Nigeria Police issue a nationwide security alert over possible terrorist attacks targeting schools, worship centres, NYSC camps and other vulnerable locations.

Police warn of possible coordinated attacks on schools, worship centres and NYSC camps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Intelligence reportedly tracked armed elements moving from Katsina through Kaduna towards Plateau.

Police ordered tighter surveillance, border checks and security around vulnerable locations.

The Nigeria Police Force has ordered commanders across the country to tighten security around schools, places of worship and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps after receiving intelligence pointing to possible terrorist activity.

The warning came in a September 13, 2026, wireless communication from the Force Department of Operations in Abuja. The document, referenced as CB: 0900/FDPS/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL38/68, was circulated to senior police formations nationwide and marked for urgent attention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The intelligence reportedly covers several parts of the country, with the North-East, North-West and North-Central regions, alongside parts of the South-West, identified for increased vigilance.

One specific movement flagged in the communication involved armed elements travelling from Katsina through Kaduna towards Plateau State.

Police intelligence also reportedly identified suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) members and local collaborators as carrying out reconnaissance around potential targets.

The timing of the warning is significant. Nigeria's 2026/2027 academic session is beginning, putting large numbers of students and staff back into schools. According to the police assessment, terrorists could try to exploit that concentration of people if they move from planning to an actual operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The communication also links the potential threat to the period leading up to Nigeria's 2027 general elections. Police warned that attacks during this period could be used to spread fear and unsettle communities.

In response, police commanders were instructed to increase patrols and intelligence gathering around locations considered vulnerable. They were also told to strengthen access controls, stop-and-search operations and arrangements for responding quickly to credible threats.

The Nigeria Police Force has ordered increased security around vulnerable locations following a reported intelligence alert.

Commissioners of Police were directed to pay particular attention to borders and major entry and exit routes in their jurisdictions, with the aim of detecting and stopping the movement of armed groups.

The Force also called for closer cooperation between police commands, other security agencies, school authorities, religious leaders and NYSC officials. The aim is to improve the flow of information and identify warning signs before they develop into attacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The directive further requires suspicious persons, vehicles and movements to be reported through established channels, while credible threats or incidents are to be escalated to Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu and the Department of Operations.

IGP Olatunji Disu

Disu became Nigeria's 23rd Inspector-General of Police after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed him in February 2026. The Nigeria Police Council subsequently ratified the appointment in March.