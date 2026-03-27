Trump boasts that Iran is 'begging to make a deal' as bombing campaign continues

President Trump issues a final ultimatum to Iran as Israel confirms the death of the IRGC naval commander behind the Strait of Hormuz blockade

The standoff between the United States and Iran has reached a breaking point this week, with President Donald Trump issuing a final, blunt ultimatum to Tehran: accept a ceasefire deal now or face a level of military force he describes as "unleashing hell."

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While the White House insists that a defeated Iran is privately "begging" for a way out, the situation on the ground remains a chaotic mix of high-stakes diplomacy and deadly escalation.

On Thursday, the conflict took a massive turn when Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that an airstrike had killed Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s navy.

Tangsiri was the man widely blamed for the 26-day blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that has choked off global oil supplies and sent gas prices skyrocketing. With Tangsiri gone, the U.S. and its allies are hoping the "chokehold" on the world’s most important shipping lane will finally break, though Iranian ground commanders have vowed that their resistance remains "unwavering."

"Just so we set the record straight... They are begging to make a deal — not me," says @POTUS on Iran.



"They are begging to work out a deal. I don't know if we'll be able to do that. I don't know if we're willing to do that. They should've done that four weeks ago." pic.twitter.com/dT7qWAENQj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 26, 2026

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In his typical fashion, President Trump took to Truth Social to "spill the tea" on the behind-the-scenes negotiations. He claimed that despite Iran’s public defiance and their dismissal of a 15-point U.S. proposal, the regime is actually desperate.

Trump suggested that Iranian leaders are terrified of their own people and are only pretending to be tough to avoid being "killed by their own side." He warned that they must get serious "before it is too late," noting that if he orders the next phase of the "military operation," there will be no turning back.

The human cost of the conflict continues to mount. In the UAE, two civilians were killed Thursday by debris from intercepted Iranian missiles, bringing the death toll there to ten. Meanwhile, in Israel, nine people were injured as the "missile war" continues to rain debris over major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The global economy is also feeling the burn. Oil prices have surged past $100 a barrel, prompting nations like South Korea and Japan to trigger emergency measures and tap into their strategic reserves. With over 50,000 U.S. troops now committed to the region, the world is watching to see if Iran will blink first or if the "military operation" Trump refuses to call a "war" will escalate into something even more permanent

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