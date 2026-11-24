Oshodi Community are the champions of American Cola Courtside 2026.

They won it on Saturday, 26 September, at the American Cola basketball court in Ilupeju, at the end of a six-week tournament that started with 24 Lagos communities and ended with one of them ₦2 million richer.

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The final

The finals delivered an exciting and closely contested showdown, with expectations high for the Mile 12 team, who had emerged as the fan favourites following their impressive performances since last year’s edition.

However, despite another strong showing, they finished as runners-up for the second consecutive time. Oshodi, on the other hand, maintained remarkable teamwork, determination and composure throughout the competition, consistently staying ahead to ultimately secure the championship.

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Oshodi took the Half Court title and the ₦2,000,000 that came with it. Mile 12 finished first runner-up on ₦1,000,000, and Agege placed third for ₦500,000.

Shoot The Hoop

The shooting contest ran alongside the main draw and produced a different winner entirely. Fadeyi proved equally dominant, displaying exceptional accuracy and consistency from the line to take the win.

Fadeyi took the ₦800,000 top prize, ahead of Yaba on ₦400,000 and Sam Shonibare on ₦200,000.

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That spread matters. Rather than one taking everything, six different communities left Ilupeju with money - Oshodi, Mile 12, Agege, Fadeyi, Yaba and Sam Shonibare.

Basketball Meets Art

This year's theme was Basketball Meets Art, and the brand took it literally. On day one, 10 artists were invited to paint their own reading of the theme at the venue, and the work stayed up for the length of the tournament.

By the finals, guests and players voted for their preferred piece. The top three took ₦300,000, ₦200,000 and ₦100,000.

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Adebayo Segun Michael (Winner): A young basketball player courageously rises against towering legends, symbolising ambition, legacy and self-belief

Raymond Wright (1st Runner-up): An exhausted young player stands with a shadowy “invisible coach,” representing the unseen guidance behind an athlete’s journey.

Oluwadele Obanijesu (2nd Runner-up): A winning artwork inspired by the connection between basketball, art and community.

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Three communities to 24 in two years

Courtside began in 2024 as a one-day competition between three communities. In 2025 it ran seven weeks across 16 communities and finished at the National Stadium in Surulere, where Oworo Community were crowned. This year the field reached 24, and the final moved to American Cola's own court in Ilupeju.