X user known as B4B4 has apologises to Mr Eazi

X user known as B4B4 has apologises to Mr Eazi

X user Joshua Ikenna John, known as B4B4, has issued a public apology to singer Mr Eazi after fabricating a claim that the musician was living with HIV. He admitted making the post to get attention and clout for his music career.

Joshua Ikenna John, known as B4B4, falsely claimed Mr Eazi was suffering from HIV.

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He admitted fabricating the allegation in an apology video.

He said he wanted the singer's attention and financial support to promote his music.

Claims that he was arrested alongside a video of the alleged arrest are false.

An X user has apologised to Nigerian singer Mr Eazi after admitting that he fabricated a claim that the musician was living with HIV.

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The user, identified as Joshua Ikenna John, popularly known as B4B4, made the allegation in a post on X on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The post reportedly attracted significant attention, with more than one million views and nearly 5,000 likes.

However, in an apology video shared on Sunday, November 22, B4B4 admitted that the claim was false.

I AM SO SORRY 🙏 I am sorry for the false allegation I made in my recent tweets about Mr Eazi. It was wrong and I should not have posted it. Please if you come across this video, help me repost and tag @mreazi. I am truly sorry. #SorryMrEazi https://t.co/7J853F9ZwU — B4B4 (@b4b4deyforyou) November 22, 2026

He explained that he made the post to attract Mr Eazi’s attention and possibly receive financial assistance to promote his music career, saying he had been struggling to gain recognition as an upcoming musician.

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi

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He acknowledged that his actions were wrong and appealed to the singer for forgiveness.

The incident has drawn attention to the spread of false claims about public figures on social media, particularly allegations involving sensitive personal information such as a person's health.