More than 30 years after the original, a new Home Alone movie is coming with Macaulay Culkin returning as Kevin

Macaulay Culkin is set to reprise his iconic role as Kevin McCallister in a new Home Alone film at Disney's 20th Century Studios, written and produced alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Macaulay Culkin is returning as Kevin McCallister in a new Home Alone movie being developed by Disney.

The project is in early development, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg writing the script.

Culkin previously pitched an idea about an adult Kevin being locked out of his own home by his child.

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For many Nigerians who grew up watching Home Alone during the Christmas holidays, it is a great deal to find out that Macaulay Culkin will return as Kevin McCallister in a new Home Alone movie, more than three decades after he last played the role on the big screen.

Puck first reported the project on 20 November, and Variety and Deadline followed. The film is in early development at Disney's 20th Century Studios, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg writing the script alongside Culkin and producing through their Point Grey Pictures banner. Culkin confirmed the news on Instagram on Sunday, 22 November, sharing a screenshot of Variety's report with the caption "It's true."

Macaulay Culkin is best known as the mischief-making protagonist in the "Home Alone" movies.

No plot, additional casting or release date has been announced. Reports state that the project grew from an idea Culkin pitched to Disney executive David Greenbaum this summer. Rogen and Goldberg still have to finish prep on an original horror comedy for Universal, which they plan to direct, before turning their attention to Home Alone.

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The "grown-up Kevin" idea

Culkin has talked about what a new film might look like. During his A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin tour in November 2025, he described a story in which an adult Kevin is locked out of his own home by his child, who sets traps to keep him outside. Deadline reports that he described the house as a metaphor for their relationship, with Kevin trying to win his way back into his son's heart. There are no confirmations that this idea is part of it, so we will treat it as a pitch for now.

A sequel without Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara

The project arrives after the death of Catherine O'Hara in January. She played Kevin's mother, Kate McCallister. Chris Columbus, who directed the first two films, told Variety shortly before the news broke that the bond between Kevin and Kate was essential to the originals and that he had doubts about a sequel without her. Culkin has previously called O'Hara half of Home Alone.

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The original Home Alone opened in November 1990 and earned more than $476 million worldwide, becoming one of the year's biggest hits. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York followed in 1992 with Culkin, and the franchise continued without him in Home Alone 3 (1997), two TV films and Home Sweet Home Alone, which debuted on Disney+ in 2021.

Interest in a return grew after Culkin appeared in a Christmas McDonald's ad as a grown-up Kevin, and reports surfaced last summer that Disney had been encouraging him to come back.