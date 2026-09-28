AI can answer. But can it examine you? How AI is changing the way we seek healthcare

While artificial intelligence is making health information more accessible than ever, medical assessment and professional care remain essential for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

For many people today, the first response to a health concern is no longer a call to a doctor. Instead, it is often a question typed into an AI chatbot. With just a few words describing their symptoms, individuals can receive possible explanations, information about medical conditions and guidance on what their symptoms might mean.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into how people access health information, an important question deserves greater attention: can access to information replace professional medical care?

AI has transformed how people find answers about their health, making information more accessible and helping individuals better understand their well-being. However, an AI conversation, no matter how detailed, is not a substitute for a medical assessment.

An AI Conversation Is Not a Medical Examination

Healthcare professionals rely on much more than symptoms alone when evaluating a patient's health. A doctor or other qualified healthcare providers can assess vital signs, review medical history, conduct a physical examination and determine whether further investigations are required.

Depending on an individual's needs, this may include checking blood pressure, weight and body mass index (BMI), conducting blood tests, assessing blood sugar and cholesterol levels, performing an electrocardiogram (ECG) or recommending diagnostic imaging such as X-rays or ultrasound scans. Further investigations may also be required to evaluate kidney and liver function or screen for specific health conditions.

These assessments provide clinical insights that conversation alone can't provide.

The Problem Isn't Asking AI Health Questions. It's Stopping There

There is nothing inherently wrong with using technology to become better informed about health. AI can help explain unfamiliar medical terms, assist people in preparing questions before a medical appointment and encourage individuals to pay closer attention to symptoms they might otherwise overlook.

The challenge arises when information is mistaken for diagnosis or when suggestions are treated as medical advice.

Describing symptoms to a chatbot does not give it the ability to perform a physical examination, verify information, assess underlying risk factors or account for the many variables that influence an individual's health. It also does not make self-medication safe.

A medication that appears suitable based on a list of symptoms may be inappropriate because of a person's medical history, existing conditions, allergies, interactions with other medications or the actual cause of their symptoms.

Rather than viewing technology and healthcare professionals as alternatives, it is important to recognise the role each plays. AI can serve as a useful starting point for questions, while healthcare professionals provide the clinical expertise, diagnostic assessment and personalised care required to answer those questions accurately.

Your Symptoms Are Only One Piece of the Health Puzzle

One of the limitations of symptom-based health searches is that they focus primarily on what an individual can feel. Yet not every health condition presents with obvious symptoms.

High blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney disease and certain cardiovascular conditions can develop gradually and remain undetected for years. Other conditions may present with symptoms that overlap with multiple health concerns, making accurate diagnosis more complex than a simple symptom search.

This is why preventive healthcare extends beyond treating symptoms. It focuses on understanding an individual's overall health, identifying potential risks early and supporting timely intervention when needed.

At OneHealth by AXA's Victoria Island Medical Centre, the General Wellness Package is designed to provide a comprehensive view of an individual's health through clinical evaluation, preventive screenings and appropriate diagnostic investigations. By combining medical expertise with evidence-based assessments, the package helps individuals gain a clearer understanding of their health status and identify potential concerns before they become more serious.

Technology can be a valuable tool for learning about health, but it should complement, not replace, professional medical care. Individuals seeking more information about the General Wellness Package or wishing to schedule a wellness assessment can contact OneHealth by AXA's Victoria Island Medical Centre through its official enquiry and booking channels.