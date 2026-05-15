After 13 years of building CMHairByHills, Ms Hills is seeking strategic investors for GemsByHills

In many emerging markets, longevity in business is rare. In Nigeria’s highly competitive beauty and luxury sector, surviving for over a decade while maintaining relevance, consumer trust, and profitability is even rarer.

Yet for Ugwu Nkechinyere Obumneme, professionally known as Ms Hills, longevity has become the foundation of a quietly expanding luxury enterprise.

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For 13 years, Ms Hills has quietly built CMHairByHills into one of Nigeria’s respected premium hair brands, growing through consistency, customer trust, and quality service rather than hype. In an industry often driven by trends, the brand’s staying power reflects disciplined execution and a deep understanding of the luxury consumer market.

GemsByHills, a luxury jewellery company specialising in VVS diamonds, gold, gemstones, and timeless wearable luxury pieces designed for a growing global clientele

Now, the serial entrepreneur is expanding her footprint through GemsByHills, a luxury jewellery company specialising in VVS diamonds, gold, gemstones, and timeless wearable luxury pieces designed for a growing global clientele.

As GemsByHills enters a new phase of growth, Ms Hills is opening conversations with strategic investors and partners interested in the future of African luxury. The move comes at a time when global attention is increasingly shifting toward emerging African brands with strong cultural identity, proven founders, and scalable market potential.

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Ms Hills is building something more enduring: a luxury ecosystem grounded in credibility, trust, and quiet wealth

Unlike many founders seeking investment based purely on projections, Ms Hills brings something far more valuable: a proven 13-year track record of building and sustaining a successful luxury business in one of Africa’s most competitive markets.

“I’ve always believed true luxury is built on trust,” she says. “Not just presentation, but consistency over time.”

Operating from Lagos with international delivery reach, both brands represent a modern African business model locally rooted, globally positioned, and built for long-term relevance.

In an era where many businesses prioritise visibility over value, Ms Hills is building something more enduring: a luxury ecosystem grounded in credibility, trust, and quiet wealth.

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