Top African leaders feature in new Fellowship offering affordable U.S.-accredited degrees and mentorship for Young Nigerians

Program combines 100% online degree, leadership mentorship, AI-focused learning, and $5 million investment to prepare Africa’s next generation for global careers

Nexford University has launched the NextGen Africa Workforce Fellowship, a pan-African initiative designed to equip young Africans with globally relevant skills, leadership exposure, and access to career opportunities in an increasingly AI-driven global economy.

The Fellowship combines a 100% online, U.S.-accredited Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) with structured mentorship from a network of respected African leaders and accomplished executives. Participants will gain exposure to individuals who have governed nations, led global institutions, and built companies across Africa and beyond.

Confirmed mentors include Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, former Vice President of the World Bank and Nigeria’s former Minister of Education; Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former President of Mauritius; Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former Deputy President of South Africa and former Executive Director of UN Women; media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo; youth civic leader Rinu Oduala; and public finance advocate Oluseun Onigbinde.

Nexford has built a strong community of learners and graduates in Nigeria, with thousands of Nigerians having completed their degrees through the university. In January 2025, Nexford hosted a major graduation event in Lagos attended by over 1,000 graduates, with keynote participation from Peter Obi and Bola Adesola.

Top African leaders feature in new Fellowship offering affordable U.S.-accredited degrees and mentorship for Young Nigerians

“Africa does not lack talent,” said Dr. Oby Ezekwesili. “What we must build intentionally is leadership capacity. This Fellowship focuses on preparation, discipline, and responsibility — raising a generation that is truly ready to lead.”

Fellows enroll in Nexford’s fully online BBA, which integrates AI-relevant skills and digital capability into the curriculum, allowing them to work while they learn, while gaining structured access to leadership conversations and executive insights. The program is designed to combine academic learning with real-world exposure and workforce-aligned outcomes.

To support access, Nexford has committed $5 million in scholarships to the Fellowship - a significant investment aimed at accelerating Africa’s next generation of globally competitive talent. This reduces the cost of participation to as low as approximately $60 per month, ensuring that high-potential young Africans are not excluded due to financial barriers.

Nexford’s model has already demonstrated strong results, with 97% of graduates employed or actively advancing their careers.

“This is not just about access to education,” said Fadl Al Tarzi, CEO of Nexford University. “Africa is entering a defining decade. Talent is not the constraint — preparation is. As AI transforms industries globally, young Africans need both the skills and the exposure to compete at a higher level from the start of their careers.”

The NextGen Africa Workforce Fellowship is highly selective, with limited spaces available in each cohort, and applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

Applications are now open, with the first cohort expected to begin in June.

Interested applicants can apply at: hub.nexford.edu/nextgen-africa-workforce

About Nexford University

Nexford University is a U.S.-based, fully online university accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission. Built for a global, digital-first world, Nexford provides flexible, affordable education designed to align with evolving workforce needs. With a strong and growing community across Africa, including one of its largest learner populations in Nigeria, Nexford has built a reputation for delivering accessible, career-focused education that moves people forward.

For media inquiries, contact marketing@nexford.edu