Federal Government boosts civil servants’ welfare with new allowances, housing and travel benefits

The Federal Government has approved increased allowances, housing loans, and improved welfare packages for civil servants amid rising living costs in Nigeria.

Federal Government increases allowances for civil servants

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Duty tour allowance now fully paid for training programmes

₦10 billion housing loan scheme introduced

Improved retirement and injury compensation benefits

The Federal Government has approved a series of adjustments that will increase allowances and improve welfare packages for civil servants across Nigeria, in a move aimed at cushioning the impact of rising living costs and strengthening productivity in the public service.

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Head of the Civil Service Didi Esther Walson-Jack

The reforms, announced by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, include upward reviews of key allowances such as duty tour allowance (DTA), training-related benefits, and other service-wide entitlements.

According to the government, civil servants will now receive 100 per cent payment of duty tour allowance for official training programmes, even when such training takes place within the same city of deployment. This is a departure from previous practices where such payments were either reduced or restricted depending on location.

Other components of the package include increased “peculiar allowances” across different salary structures, as well as revised estacode and book allowances for officers on official assignments and capacity-building programmes.

The reforms also extend to broader welfare measures, including enhanced compensation for work-related injuries and improvements in retirement benefits under the public service pension framework. Retirees are expected to benefit from upgraded exit packages, including structured payments linked to their annual emoluments.

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In addition, the government has introduced a ₦10 billion housing loan scheme targeted at civil servants, designed to improve access to affordable housing and reduce financial pressure on workers in the public sector.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Officials say the changes are part of ongoing efforts to modernise the civil service, improve morale, and retain skilled personnel in government institutions.

The adjustments come amid continued concerns over inflation and the rising cost of living in Nigeria, which have significantly affected household incomes, including those of public servants. Labour groups have in recent years consistently called for improved remuneration and better working conditions across government institutions.

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The government maintains that the reforms are part of a broader public sector transformation agenda aimed at making the civil service more efficient, attractive, and performance-driven.