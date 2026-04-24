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Tinubu approves ₦10 billion housing loan for civil servants, here’s how to be a beneficiary

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 12:21 - 24 April 2026
President Tinubu approves ₦10 billion to unlock home ownership for federal civil servants
The Federal Government approves a ₦10 billion housing loan scheme for civil servants through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to boost home ownership and productivity
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  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a ₦10 billion housing loan for federal civil servants.

  • The scheme will be managed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the Housing Loans Board.

  • It aims to help civil servants own homes, improving stability, morale, and job performance.

  • The initiative is part of wider reforms to modernise and strengthen Nigeria’s civil service.

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a ₦10 billion housing loan scheme targeted at federal civil servants, in a move the government says is meant to make home ownership more accessible and improve worker stability.

President Tinubu’s ₦10 billion loan scheme aims to provide civil servants with the peace of mind and stability that comes from owning their own home.

According to her, the initiative is designed not just as a welfare package but as a strategic effort to boost productivity across the civil service.

The Federal Government has approved a ₦10 billion housing loan scheme to improve access to home ownership for civil servants. This loan will be facilitated through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board,” she said.

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Walson-Jack stressed that owning a home can directly affect how civil servants perform at work, pointing to increased confidence and peace of mind.

“There is a saying that a person who owns their own home stands differently. When a civil servant knows that their family has a place they can call their own, they come to work with a different swagger, with more stability, more focus and more purpose,” she added.

She also described the housing loan scheme as part of a broader reform agenda by the current administration.

Didi Walson-Jack explains that the new housing initiative is a strategic effort to boost productivity and modernize the civil service

“What you are witnessing is not simply a welfare package; it is a philosophy. It is the operating belief of this administration that a well-supported civil servant is a more effective civil servant, and a more effective civil service delivers a stronger Nigeria,” she said.

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READ ALSO: Nigerians will now pay 500 naira more to get new ATM cards following latest CBN fee increase

Beyond housing, she revealed that the government is pushing forward with plans to modernise the civil service, including making it more digital and efficient.

“We are simultaneously building the civil service of tomorrow, a service that is digital and paperless, efficient and transparent, accountable and innovation-driven,” Walson-Jack stated.

She reaffirmed her commitment to improving both the welfare and professional growth of civil servants nationwide.

“As Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, I am committed to ensuring that every civil servant earns better and grows better, with the skills, tools and institutional support to reach their full potential,” she said.

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The Head of Service also highlighted that the progress being recorded is a result of collaboration among several government institutions, including the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Budget Office, and the Office of the Accountant General.

The housing loan scheme is the result of successful collaboration between several key government institutions working toward a shared national purpose

“This is the power of collaboration across government, not working in silos, but institutions working in concert, each contributing its statutory mandate towards a shared national purpose,” she explained.

She urged ministries, departments and agencies to sustain this level of cooperation across all areas of governance.

Looking ahead to Workers’ Day on May 1, Walson-Jack noted that this year’s celebration would carry added meaning for public servants.

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“For the first time in a long time, civil servants can point to concrete, contemporaneous evidence that their contributions are valued at the highest levels,” she said.

She added that the day is not only about reflecting on past struggles but also about reinforcing commitments to workers’ welfare.

READ ALSO: Tinubu wants to borrow fresh $516m from Deutsche Bank as Nigeria’s debt hits ₦159 Trillion

“Workers’ Day is not just about remembering the struggles of the past; it is about renewing the promise for the future, that those who serve this nation will be treated with justice, fairness and gratitude,” she said.

Closing her remarks, she commended civil servants for their resilience and dedication.

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“To every civil servant, this is your time, your moment, your season of recognition, reward and renewed purpose. The sacrifices you have made, the long hours, the professionalism exercised even in difficult circumstances, have not been invisible,” she added.

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