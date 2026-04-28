Analyzing the diverse paths of nine African leaders who followed their fathers to the highest offices of their nations

Analyzing the diverse paths of nine African leaders who followed their fathers to the highest offices of their nations

9 African leaders who took over power from their fathers

A look at 9 African leaders who followed their fathers into power, from immediate successions after death to democratic victories decades later.

Several African leaders, like Faure Gnassingbé and Joseph Kabila, took over power immediately after their fathers died.

Others, including Uhuru Kenyatta and Ian Khama, became leaders decades later through elections.

Some countries, like Gabon under Ali Bongo Ondimba, have seen long periods of family political dominance.

The list spans both republics and monarchies, with figures like Mohammed VI and Mswati III inheriting royal power.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across Africa, some political leaders have followed directly, or years later, in their fathers’ footsteps, rising to lead the same nations their parents once governed. In some cases, the transition happened almost immediately after a leader’s death, while in others it came decades later through elections.

Here’s a look at nine African leaders who “succeeded” their fathers in power:

Faure Gnassingbé – Togo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Faure Gnassingbé became president in 2005 following the death of his father, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, who ruled Togo for nearly four decades (1967–2005). Faure was just 39 at the time and has remained in power since then.

Joseph Kabila – DR Congo

Joseph Kabila took over leadership in 2001 after his father, Laurent-Désiré Kabila, was assassinated. At just 30 years old, he became one of the youngest heads of state and remained in office until 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ali Bongo Ondimba – Gabon

Ali Bongo assumed office in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who had been in power since 1967. The Bongo family has dominated Gabonese politics for decades, controlling a large part of the country’s post-independence history.

Mahamat Déby – Chad

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mahamat Déby stepped into power in 2021 after his father, Idriss Déby, died from injuries sustained while fighting rebels. His father had ruled Chad for 31 years.

Mohammed VI – Morocco

King Mohammed VI ascended the throne in 1999 after the death of his father, Hassan II. He is part of the long-standing Alaouite dynasty and has remained monarch ever since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ian Khama – Botswana

Unlike others on this list, Ian Khama became president decades after his father, Seretse Khama, who led the country from independence in 1966 until 1980. Ian assumed office 27 years later.

Uhuru Kenyatta – Kenya

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uhuru Kenyatta, son of Jomo Kenyatta, was elected president in 2013—more than three decades after his father left office. His victory marked a political comeback for the Kenyatta family.

Navin Ramgoolam – Mauritius

Navin Ramgoolam followed in the footsteps of his father, Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, becoming Prime Minister in 1995. His father had been a key figure in the country’s independence and governance.

Mswati III – Eswatini

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mswati III became king in 1986 at just 18 years old, succeeding his father, Sobhuza II, who had ruled for over eight decades—one of the longest reigns in history.