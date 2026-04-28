9 African leaders who took over power from their fathers
Several African leaders, like Faure Gnassingbé and Joseph Kabila, took over power immediately after their fathers died.
Others, including Uhuru Kenyatta and Ian Khama, became leaders decades later through elections.
Some countries, like Gabon under Ali Bongo Ondimba, have seen long periods of family political dominance.
The list spans both republics and monarchies, with figures like Mohammed VI and Mswati III inheriting royal power.
Across Africa, some political leaders have followed directly, or years later, in their fathers’ footsteps, rising to lead the same nations their parents once governed. In some cases, the transition happened almost immediately after a leader’s death, while in others it came decades later through elections.
Here’s a look at nine African leaders who “succeeded” their fathers in power:
Faure Gnassingbé – Togo
Faure Gnassingbé became president in 2005 following the death of his father, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, who ruled Togo for nearly four decades (1967–2005). Faure was just 39 at the time and has remained in power since then.
Joseph Kabila – DR Congo
Joseph Kabila took over leadership in 2001 after his father, Laurent-Désiré Kabila, was assassinated. At just 30 years old, he became one of the youngest heads of state and remained in office until 2019.
READ ALSO: 'I was misquoted; Nigeria speaks excellent English': Kenya's President clarifies viral comment
Ali Bongo Ondimba – Gabon
Ali Bongo assumed office in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who had been in power since 1967. The Bongo family has dominated Gabonese politics for decades, controlling a large part of the country’s post-independence history.
Mahamat Déby – Chad
Mahamat Déby stepped into power in 2021 after his father, Idriss Déby, died from injuries sustained while fighting rebels. His father had ruled Chad for 31 years.
Mohammed VI – Morocco
King Mohammed VI ascended the throne in 1999 after the death of his father, Hassan II. He is part of the long-standing Alaouite dynasty and has remained monarch ever since.
Ian Khama – Botswana
Unlike others on this list, Ian Khama became president decades after his father, Seretse Khama, who led the country from independence in 1966 until 1980. Ian assumed office 27 years later.
Uhuru Kenyatta – Kenya
Uhuru Kenyatta, son of Jomo Kenyatta, was elected president in 2013—more than three decades after his father left office. His victory marked a political comeback for the Kenyatta family.
Navin Ramgoolam – Mauritius
Navin Ramgoolam followed in the footsteps of his father, Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, becoming Prime Minister in 1995. His father had been a key figure in the country’s independence and governance.
Mswati III – Eswatini
Mswati III became king in 1986 at just 18 years old, succeeding his father, Sobhuza II, who had ruled for over eight decades—one of the longest reigns in history.
From hereditary monarchies to democratic systems and even military transitions, these leadership successions highlight how political influence can sometimes run in families. While each story is different, they all reflect the complex mix of legacy, power, and governance across the African continent.
-
Lifestyle 06.02.20262025 Celebrity Interviews On Pulse
-
Lifestyle 20.12.2025How Well Do You Know BIC 1 Shaver?
-
-
-
-
Lifestyle 24.11.2025Adulting Is No Joke!
-
Lifestyle 20.11.2025Are You Trying To Date Me Or My Daddy?
-
-