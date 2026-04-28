Dividend season is here: Here's how Nigerians are cashing out

Dividend season is here: Here's how Nigerians are cashing out

Dividend season is here: Here's how Nigerians are cashing out

The best time to start was last dividend season. The next best time is now! And i-invest makes sure that when you do, you're set up right from day one.

Salary enters, salary disappears, that’s the cycle you’re probably living in now. With the bills and responsibilities you carry, from rent, feeding, transport, and the occasional "Send me something small”, before you know it, you're already waiting for next month like it's going to be different from this one.

Meanwhile, somewhere out there, someone just received an alert. Not from a job. Not from a client. From a company they bought shares in months ago.

Hustling smart is a necessity because while you’re sleeping, your money could be making you more money. Here's how to join that table because right now, it's dividend season!

What Is Dividend Season And Why Does It Matter?

Think of it like this: when you own equity in a company, you're technically a part-owner of that business. So when the company makes a profit and decides to share it among shareholders, the portion that lands in your pocket is called a dividend.

Most Nigerian companies close their financial year in December and start announcing results and dividend payouts between January and May; this period is what is referred to as dividend season.

Companies like Dangote, Zenith Bank, MTN, and Guaranty Trust have a history of rewarding their shareholders and owning equities puts you in a position to benefit when they do.

"Na Who Get Money Dey Invest"

A more false statement has never been made.

Old-school investing came with serious roadblocks: you needed a stockbroker, physical paperwork, time, and usually a minimum that made regular people feel left out. Investing felt like a rich uncle's game.

But not anymore!

Today, you can own shares in Nigerian publicly listed companies with as little as ₦100. Shocking yet very true.

i-invest: The Stock Market in Your Pocket

i-invest is a digital investment platform built specifically to give Nigerians access to the stock market without a broker, without the paperwork, and without the intimidation.

Here’s how it works:

You open the app. No branch visit.

You browse Nigerian equities, see live market prices in real-time.

You buy shares of the companies you believe in

You sit back and watch

So How Does Your Money Actually Work?

There are two ways you make money from equities:

1. Dividends — When the company makes a profit and shares it with equity holders during dividend season.

2. Capital Gains — If you buy equity at ₦100 each and they rise to ₦150, you've made ₦50 per share without doing anything new. You simply sell when you're ready and pocket the difference.

Like all investments, equities carry risk, returns are not guaranteed, and market values can go up or down. The key is starting informed and investing what you can afford.

With i-invest, you can see live market orders and act in real-time, so you're never behind on updates.

The Table Is Set. Are You Going To Be Part Of The Feast?

Dividend season is not reserved for people with big salaries or unending wealth. It's for anyone who wants to take smarter steps toward building wealth over time.

The best time to start was last dividend season. The next best time is now! And i-invest makes sure that when you do, you're set up right from day one. Learn more and start investing today at i-investing.com.