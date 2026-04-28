A Gen Z-led defense tech company unveils new tools to help Nigerian soldiers fight insecurity and strengthen national security

Nigerian Gen Z-led startup Terra Industries has unveiled interceptor drones, mine-detection systems, and battlefield software aimed at improving Nigeria’s security response.

Gen Z-led Terra Industries unveils drones, mine-detection systems, and battlefield software

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Systems aim to support Nigeria’s military operations against insecurity and IED threats

Defence officials say technology could reduce casualties and improve frontline response

The news highlights growing role of local innovation in Nigeria’s security sector

A Nigerian Gen Z-led defense technology company, Terra Industries , has unveiled a suite of security systems designed to support frontline military operations and strengthen Nigeria’s response to rising insecurity across several regions.

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The company introduced interceptor drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), mine-detection systems, and battlefield intelligence software aimed at improving surveillance, threat detection, and operational planning for security forces.

Nigerian defense-tech startup Terra Industries unveiled its latest autonomous defense systems including interceptor drones, mine-detection vehicles and battlefield intelligence software https://t.co/1G04IE7nIi pic.twitter.com/89HJe8wbSQ — Reuters (@Reuters) April 28, 2026

Speaking at the unveiling, co-founder of Terra Industries, Nathan Nwachuku, said the systems represent a shift toward more automated and technology-driven defense capabilities in Nigeria.

“Today, we’re unveiling new defense systems such as our interceptor, UAVs, mine-detectors that can detect IEDs on the ground, and our battlefield intelligence software that will be able to automate military planning and operational systems,” he said. “Beyond that, today is just the day where we show our readiness for battlefield operations and actual forward deployment onto the frontlines.”

co-founder of Terra Industries, Nathan Nwachuku

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He added that the technology is designed not only for demonstration but also for real-world deployment in active security environments.

The development comes as Nigeria continues to face persistent security threats, including insurgency in the northeast and bandit attacks in the northwest, where improvised explosive devices (IEDs) remain a major cause of casualties among security personnel and civilians.

The Director General of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) , Babatunde Alaya, described the innovation as a significant breakthrough for military operations in Nigeria.

“There’s no other company that is bringing this on board for our troops in the field to use for real-life challenges that we are having,” he said. “For example, problems with improvised explosive devices that we are having in the northeast and now in the northwest. The highest casualties that we are sustaining is through improvised devices. The solutions we’re going to unveil today will be very useful to our troops.”

Director General of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) , Babatunde Alaya

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He noted that technology-driven solutions such as mine-detection systems and battlefield intelligence tools could play a critical role in reducing casualties and improving operational efficiency in conflict zones.

The introduction of locally developed defense technology reflects a growing trend in Nigeria’s security sector, where private innovation is increasingly being explored as a complement to traditional military capacity.

They note that while such systems could enhance intelligence gathering and reduce response time, their effectiveness will depend on proper integration, training, and regulatory oversight.