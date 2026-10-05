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5 versions of your best life your feed won’t show you

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 18:06 - 05 October 2026
A person reflects on the quiet moments and personal victories that define what it truly means to live your best life beyond social media
Your best life is not always the one displayed online. Discover five quiet but meaningful moments of success, peace, growth and fulfilment that your feed may never show you.
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Your feed is full of big wins.

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New cars. New businesses. Airport fits. Expensive dinners. Soft life. Big announcements. And somewhere between the posts, you might start to wonder:

How much would that life cost? Am I doing enough?

Should I be doing more?

But there are other versions of a good life happening quietly around us.

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They don't always come with a location tag, a carefully curated photo or a “God did!” WhatsApp status. Sometimes, they look much simpler.

Here are five of them.

1. He cleared the last ₦86,000 and told no one

Two years ago, Chinedu borrowed money to help pay his sister's school fees. Last Friday, he sent the final ₦86,000. Then the message came: Loan closed. He bought ₦2,000 worth of suya and ate it by himself.

“My salary came and it was actually mine,” he says.

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For Chinedu, that was enough.

2. He said no to “exposure”

Tobi, 27, was offered ₦15,000 for a full brand identity that would take three weeks. His usual rate is ₦120,000. The pitch was familiar: It'll be great exposure.

He sent his actual rate. They stopped replying.

It stung. But he spent that Saturday finishing a course he'd been putting off. He didn't get the ₦15,000. He got three weeks back to invest in himself.

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Sometimes, living your BEST life means knowing what your time is worth.

3. He stopped racing people in London.

Seun got promoted to floor manager at 28.

By evening, he was already comparing his achievement with friends in London, new offices in Lekki and another cousin sharing airport selfies from yet another trip.

For a moment, his win didn’t feel like enough. But he decided to go home and share the news with the people who had been there from the beginning: his parents.

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At home, his father brought out a bottle of BEST.

They raised their glasses to the new role, and to how far he had come. And then he realised, this was a win worth celebrating.

Because sometimes, living your BEST life is realising that your wins don’t have to compete with anyone else’s.

4. She stopped saving her good plates for “when”

For years, Halima kept her favourite plates tucked away, waiting for when she was married and life was more settled. Then six friends came over for dinner.

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That night, the plates finally came out.

“I was keeping my special plates for a life that hadn’t started.”

She realised the life she had now had plenty of moments worth bringing out the good plates for.

5. She took a Saturday off and did nothing

Amaka had spent the whole year trying to be productive.

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Work during the week.

A course at night. Freelance work on weekends.

Then one Saturday, she switched off her laptop, put her phone on Do Not Disturb and stayed in bed until noon. No side hustle. No course. No “useful” plans.

She felt guilty at first.

Then she realised she didn't have to earn the right to rest.

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That Saturday wasn't wasted. She had just spent it living her best life.

Maybe your BEST life doesn't look like your feed

Your BEST life might be clearing a debt nobody knows about. It might be protecting the value of your work.

It might be celebrating a promotion without announcing it. Using the good plates on an ordinary Friday.

Or simply taking a Saturday off.

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Because not every good thing needs an audience to count. Live Your BEST Life.

#Live YourBESTLife

#FEATUREDPOST

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