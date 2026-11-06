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Tolu Arokodare: Super Eagles star on fire as Ajax win 6-1 in Europe

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:16 - 06 November 2026
Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare produced another outstanding display as Ajax thrashed FC Midtjylland 6-1 in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night.
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The 25-year-old Nigerian opened the scoring in the ninth minute, heading home from an Oscar Gloukh delivery to give the Dutch side an early lead at the MCH Arena.

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Fellow Nigerian Friday Etim equalised for the hosts in the 28th minute, but Midtjylland were reduced to 10 men before half-time and never recovered.

Arokodare, who has reportedly asked for a large wage package to make his move permanent, restored Ajax’s advantage seven minutes into the second half with a clinical finish after good work from Abdellah Ouazane.

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He then turned provider in the 59th minute, setting up Owen Wijndal for the third goal.

Davy Klaassen, Gloukh and substitute Marcos Leonardo completed the rout as the visitors ran riot.

The brace and assist take Arokodare’s tally to 12 goals and three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions this season.

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The former Genk forward has rediscovered his best form on loan at Ajax after a difficult spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring in four consecutive matches.

His consistent performances will be closely monitored by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle as a viable alternative to Victor Osimhen, who is the undisputed first choice.

For Ajax, the emphatic victory strengthens their position in the Conference League and makes landing Arokodare on a permanent deal imperative in the summer.

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