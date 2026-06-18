Looking for your next great love story? These Nigerian romance releases deserve a spot on your reading list this year

Looking for your next great love story? These Nigerian romance releases deserve a spot on your reading list this year

5 Nigerian romance books to add to your reading list this year

From campus rivals and billionaire bosses to DNA matchmaking and Lagos family drama, these five Nigerian romance books are among the most anticipated reads of 2026.

The list features five upcoming Nigerian romance books, including stories about academic rivals, workplace attraction, second chances and technology-driven matchmaking.

Authors such as Kulthum Asha, Aminat Sanni-Kamal, Jessica Ferguson and Foluso Agbaje explore love, family expectations, heartbreak and personal growth.

Set across university campuses, Lagos boardrooms, bakeries and elite social circles, the novels offer a mix of romance, drama and relatable Nigerian experiences.

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Nigerian romance readers have plenty to look forward to in 2026. From university rivals falling in love and billionaire workplace romances to DNA matchmaking experiments and family secrets hidden behind Lagos luxury, next year's releases are bringing a mix of swoon-worthy love stories and emotionally layered characters.

If you're looking for upcoming Nigerian romance books to watch out for, these titles deserve a spot on your radar.

Heart Analytics by Kulthum Asha

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What happens when the smartest girl in class finds herself tutoring alongside the one person she can't stand?

That's the question at the centre of Heart Analytics, a campus romance that follows Renike Bello, a highly ambitious student who has her future carefully mapped out. When she agrees to help Rotimi "RJ" Jacobs, a popular baseball player and her academic rival, with an Analytics course, she expects the arrangement to remain strictly academic.

Instead, late study sessions begin to blur the lines between competition and attraction.

As feelings deepen, misunderstandings, family pressure and personal insecurities threaten to derail what they are building together. The novel explores themes of vulnerability, academic pressure and the fear of letting go of control.

Readers who enjoy rivals-to-lovers romances and university settings will likely find plenty to love here.

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READ ALSO: These Seven African Romances Aren’t Afraid of Lust and Desire

Rebound by Aminat Sanni-Kamal

A second chance encounter between two people who never fully forgot each other drives the story in Rebound.

Eriife Williams is simply trying to focus on work and move forward with her life. Then she finds herself working for Jayeola Abayomi-Young, a wealthy businessman whose brief appearance in her past left a lasting impression.

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Jay may have money, influence and power, but he is also carrying secrets that complicate every relationship around him.

Set against the backdrop of Lagos corporate life, family expectations and public scrutiny, the novel follows the pair as they navigate unresolved attraction and emotional baggage. The story combines workplace romance with billionaire romance elements while keeping its focus on character dynamics and personal growth.

The Man I Collided Into by Aminat Sanni-Kamal

After a painful romantic disappointment, Nahima has one goal: focus on herself.

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She is determined to leave relationships behind and channel all her energy into building a better future. But her plans begin to unravel when she repeatedly crosses paths with Odetona Olutosin, a man who seems almost too perfect.

Unlike the men she has known before, Odetona is calm, patient and composed. Rather than reassuring her, those qualities make her suspicious.

The more often their paths intersect, the harder it becomes for Nahima to maintain the emotional distance she has carefully created.

The novel appears to lean into themes of healing, self-discovery and learning to trust again after heartbreak, making it one for readers who enjoy emotional romance with strong character development.

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A Cosmic Match by Jessica Ferguson

Technology and romance collide in A Cosmic Match, a contemporary love story built around an intriguing question: Can science really predict who you are meant to be with?

Following the loss of her father and a failed engagement, Yeni signs up for Cosmic Cupid, an advanced DNA-based matchmaking platform. An upgrade to the service promises to identify her perfect soulmate.

Meanwhile, Sede, a single father and bakery owner, has little faith in algorithms.

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When the pair meet, an undeniable connection develops. Things become even more complicated when the matchmaking system reports a remarkable 98 per cent compatibility score between them.

The novel explores modern dating, grief, parenthood and the growing role technology plays in personal relationships, while asking whether love can ever truly be calculated.

Talk of the Party by Foluso Agbaje

Not every book on this list is a traditional romance, but Talk of the Party is likely to appeal to readers who enjoy relationship-driven stories and family drama.

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The novel centres on Bukola Obanile's lavish 60th birthday celebration, one of the most anticipated social events in Lagos. On the surface, the Obanile family appears successful, wealthy and admired.

Behind closed doors, however, cracks are beginning to show.

As the party approaches, each of Bukola's children becomes entangled in scandals and secrets that threaten to expose the carefully maintained image of perfection their family has projected for years.

Set within Lagos high society, the story examines family loyalty, deception, reputation and the consequences of hidden truths. Readers who enjoyed contemporary Nigerian fiction focused on family dynamics and social commentary may find this particularly compelling.

One thing connecting many of these upcoming releases is their distinctly Nigerian settings and characters. Whether it's a university campus, a Lagos boardroom, a neighbourhood bakery or an elite social gathering, the stories draw on familiar experiences while exploring universal themes of love, trust, ambition and family.

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