The Nigerian Books Everyone Fell in Love With in 2025 (Me Included)

The Nigerian Books Everyone Fell in Love With in 2025 (Me Included)

The Nigerian Books Everyone Fell in Love With in 2025 (Me Included)

See the most talked-about books of 2025, from gripping narratives to must-read bestsellers that captivated readers worldwide.

Books have that uncanny way of staying with us, don’t they? Stories, emotions, and characters linger long after we have turned the last page, and in 2025, some books stole readers’ hearts, including mine. From love and heartbreak to the complexities of tradition and modernity, here are the books that made people stop, reflect, and sometimes even reevaluate everything they thought they knew about themselves and the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let’s go through the books everyone’s talking about this year, those stories you didn’t just read but felt .

1. Stay With Me – Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀

Genre: Contemporary Fiction A Nigerian novel that dives deep into love, motherhood, and loss, it lays bare what faces us in the space between societal expectations and our choices. This isn't a book; it's an emotional encounter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every page feels wrapped in sorrow and beauty as the protagonist swims through the turmoil of family pressure, infertility, and the tight, stranglehold of tradition. It's the kind of book that coddles you silently and never lets go, even much later after the last chapter.

2. No Perfect Love – Adesuwa Nwokedi

Genre: Romantic, Drama Set against the nostalgic backdrop of ‘90s Festac, No Perfect Love captures a love story for the ages. Gina is stuck between two loves: a passionate, often fleeting one and another that is secure but just misses the spark. Mudi, the love that got away, and Tobenna, the dependable man who will promise safety but not the wildness of love.

Nwokedi weaves a story of second chances, lost dreams, and the layers that make love. It's one of those books that asks if one can ever be free from a past that continues to haunt them. The pull of emotions is there, and it stays long after one puts it down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives – Lola Shoneyin

Genre: Domestic Drama The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives is like peeling back the layers of a complex onion, only to find something even more pungent and layered underneath. This Nigerian novel is darkly comedic, filled with secrets, lies, and the chaos that arises from a polygamous marriage.

All is not straightforward in Baba Segi’s household, and Shoneyin’s sharp prose brings out the nuanced tensions, hidden desires, and stark realities of women who are often expected to suffer in silence. It’s a rich exploration of power, identity, and what it means to truly be seen. READ ALSO: 7 Black Love Stories Every Romance Reader Should Devour ASAP

4. My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

Advertisement

Advertisement

Genre: Crime Fiction, Thriller If you like crime fiction with a tinge of dark humour, then My Sister, The Serial Killer is a ride you wouldn't want to miss. It is a fast-paced thriller where the bonds of family loyalty are stretched to an absolute limit.

The story involves two sisters, one of whom has a weird habit of killing her boyfriends. The title itself is enough to entice you, and Braithwaite's quick-witted and well-developed characters will have you going through it in one sitting. Gritty, clever, and at times hilariously uncomfortable: the perfect combo.

5. Daughters Who Walk This Path – Yejide Kilanko

Genre: Literary Fiction This is a book of silent storms. Daughters Who Walk This Path tells the story of a young girl who grows up in a world where silence says it all, far more often than words. Yejide Kilanko goes deep into the personal and social challenges women face, especially in Nigerian society. It's a coming-of-age story that touches on gender, trauma, and healing in an intimate, raw manner.

There's some emotional weight to the narrative that makes you feel every step the protagonist takes from innocence to the harsh realities of maturity.

6. A Broken People’s Playlist – Chimeka Garricks

Genre: A Collection of Short Stories If music is the soundtrack of life, A Broken People's Playlist is its most soulful playlist. This short story collection is deeply influenced by Nigerian music, capturing heartache, longing, and everyday life. Garrick impressively uses music as a literary force; every story seems to be a song, with its own rhythm and emotional depth.

A Broken People’s Playlist by Chimeka Garricks

Whether it is heartbreak or the joyful feeling of a new beginning, every line resonates with that certain kind of realness which only comes from truly understanding human emotions.

7. Dream Count – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Genre: Literary Fiction Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is no stranger to writing such soul-stirring stories, and Dream Count is not an exception. This novel is about quiet longing and quests for self-reinvention. Adichie's writing cuts through the noise, inviting readers to explore their deepest desires and the people we become when we choose to step into our own dreams.

It's a deeply reflective story, the kind that feels like a gentle push toward a new chapter in life. If you're a fan of Adichie's emotional precision, this one won't disappoint. READ ALSO: 5 Must-Read Novels If You're Into Weddings, Secrets, and Mystery

8. Making it Big – Femi Otedola

Genre: Memoir, Business A memoir-business book for those seeking inspiration, or at least a peek into the life of one of Africa's richest men, Femi Otedola's Making it Big narrates his fall and rise.

The supposedly candid peek into the world of business and unending pursuit of success has its glitter reduced by the author's brutal honesty about challenges, setbacks, and lessons learned on the way. This is a must-read for anyone interested in the junction of wealth, ambition, and philanthropy.

9. The Girl With the Louding Voice – Abi Dare

Genre: Contemporary Fiction This powerful, emotive debut is narrated by Adunni, a young Nigerian girl held in servitude yet daring to dream of more. It is a tale of survival, hope, and fear for the future.

Adunni’s determination to forge her own path in life is both touching and heartbreaking. The emotional weight will live with you long after the last page is turned.

10. I Do Not Come To You By Chance – Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani

Genre: Literary Fiction I Do Not Come to You by Chance is a thought-provoking tale of a moral and personal dilemma faced by Kingsley, a young Nigerian boy who has been drawn into the world of email scamming. A desperate step to make ends meet further descends into something darker. Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani has woven a story about the blurred lines between good and bad and the consequences of desperate choices. A striking commentary on the socio-economic challenges of Nigeria, through a very fresh and engaging lens.