Breaking: Nigerian Juju and Highlife musician St. Janet dies

Nigerian Juju and Highlife musician Iyun Janet Ajilore, popularly known as St. Janet, has died after a brief illness.

Nigerian Juju and Highlife musician Iyun Janet Ajilore, popularly known as St. Janet, has died after a brief illness.

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Her death was announced by publisher and socialite Otunba Femi Davies, who described her as a talented artiste known for energetic performances.

St. Janet was recognised as one of the notable female voices in Nigeria’s Juju music scene, with a career built around traditional sounds and lively performances.

Fans and members of the entertainment industry have continued to pay tribute to the singer, remembering her contribution to Nigerian music.

Nigeria’s entertainment industry is mourning the death of popular Juju and Highlife musician Iyun Janet Ajilore, widely known as St. Janet.

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The singer’s death was announced on Sunday by publisher and socialite Otunba Femi Davies, who said the musician died on Saturday after a brief illness.

Davies described St. Janet as a talented artiste who made a name for herself through her energetic performances, distinctive style and ability to connect with audiences through her music.

St. Janet was one of the notable female voices in Nigeria’s Juju music scene, a genre that combines Yoruba traditional rhythms with modern instruments and has produced some of the country’s most celebrated musicians.

Nigerian Juju and Highlife musician St. Janet dies.

Over the years, she became known for her lively stage presence and songs that were popular at social gatherings, celebrations and entertainment events. Her performances earned her a loyal following among fans of Juju and Highlife music.

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The singer was also recognised for her unique approach to music, blending traditional sounds with contemporary themes. Her career contributed to the visibility of female artistes within a genre that has historically been dominated by male musicians.

News of her passing has sparked reactions from fans and members of the entertainment community, who have continued to remember her contribution to Nigerian music.

Tributes have poured in from those who described her as a vibrant performer whose music brought joy to many people.

While announcing her death, Davies did not disclose the nature of the illness that led to her passing. Details about her funeral arrangements were also not immediately made public.

Born into Nigeria’s rich musical tradition, St. Janet’s career reflected the enduring popularity of Juju music, which remains an important part of the country’s cultural identity. The genre has been shaped by legendary artistes including King Sunny Ade and the late Ebenezer Obey, who helped take Nigerian traditional music to global audiences.

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Through her performances and recordings, St. Janet carved out a space for herself in the industry and became a familiar name among lovers of Yoruba popular music.

Her death adds to the list of Nigerian musicians who have left lasting impressions through their artistic contributions.